Dame Deborah James Gets Rose Named After Her: 'I Actually Cried'

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: Deborah James attends The Best Heroes Awards 2019 at The Bloomsbury Hotel on October 15, 2019 in London, England.

Dame Deborah James has been given a new honor.

The 40-year-old BBC podcast host now has a flower named after her, she announced on Instagram Friday.

James — who revealed earlier this month that she is in hospice after stopping treatments during her battle with bowel cancer — posed with a beautiful bouquet of purple, white, and blush roses as she debuted her new floral namesake: The Dame Deborah James Rose.

"I actually cried when they asked me if they could name a rose after me," she said of the moment with the U.K.'s World of Roses and The Harkness Rose Company, adding that the rose is set to be available this fall but can be preordered now. Every £2.50 (equivalent to a little more than $3.00) will go to James' Bowelbabe Fund. The rose will officially be announced at an upcoming flower show later this month, James said.

"Roses are my favourite flowers and I hope this one will brighten the smiles for all!" she wrote, continuing in part, "What also brings me so much joy is to know that the rose will also be incorporated into the company's new Community Gardening Scheme which aims to get more vulnerable groups and people from underrepresented backgrounds involved in gardening."

James' post also showed an up-close look at the Dame Deborah James Rose, which features white hues on the outer petals and a soft blush color in the center.

Her latest honor comes a little more than a week after she was awarded with Damehood.

"The Queen has been pleased to approve that the honour of Damehood be conferred upon Deborah James," a release from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said.

Johnson also praised James as he shared the news on Twitter.

"If ever an honour was richly deserved, this is it. Deborah has been an inspiration and her honesty, warmth and courage has been a source of strength to so many people," he wrote. "My thoughts are with Deborah and her family. She has the country's love and gratitude."

Reposting Johnson's message to her own Instagram Story, James — who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 — said that the recognition made her emotional.

"Blown away and crying at the honour," she wrote.

James recently penned an emotional message sharing that she is in hospice and living in her final days.

"The message I never wanted to write. We have tried everything, but my body simply isn't playing ball," James began. "My active care has stopped and I am now moved to hospice at home care, with my incredible family all around me and the focus is on making sure I'm not in pain and spending time with them."

She continued, "Nobody knows how long I've got left but I'm not able to walk, I'm sleeping most of the days, and most things I took for granted are pipe dreams. I know we have left no stone unturned. But even with all the innovative cancer drugs in the world or some magic new breakthrough, my body just can't continue anymore."