Why Dallas Star Charlene Tilton Never Thought She was Beautiful: 'I Couldn't Wait to Get Older'

The '80s star was a sex symbol, but she never saw herself that way: "There were all kinds of beautiful women in Hollywood. I didn't think I was anything special"

By Eileen Finan
Published on March 9, 2023 12:40 PM
charlene tilton
Right: Charlene Tilton in Nashville photographed for PEOPLE in February; Left: Tilton on Dallas in 1978. Photo: John Shearer; CBS Photo Archive/Getty

In the early '80s there wasn't a hotter TV show than Dallas, with more than 20 million American households tuning in to watch the drama unfold on Southfork Ranch with J.R. Ewing (played by Larry Hagman) and family. And few actresses were as popular as the women of Dallas — Linda Gray, Victoria Principal and Charlene Tilton, who was still a teen when she took on the role of J.R.'s scheming niece, Lucy Ewing.

But, despite Tilton's popularity as a pin-up and cover girl (she appeared on some 500 magazine covers at the height of her fame) "I had no idea how beautiful I was," Tilton says in this week's issue of PEOPLE. "I look back at pictures now and go, 'I really was all that and a bag of chips!' I really was pretty. But back then, I didn't get it."

Charlene Tilton People Magazine covers

RELATED CONTENT: Dallas Star Charlene Tilton Reveals 'Tumultuous' Childhood with a Mentally Ill Mother and Absent Father

Tilton, now 64. says at the time, she couldn't help but to compare herself with other stars of the day. "There were all kinds of beautiful women in Hollywood. I didn't think I was anything special," she says. "You had Farrah Fawcett, there was Loni Anderson, there's Suzanne Somers." And the actress who stands a petite 5' 1 ½ inches tall, remembers being most in awe of a woman who looked nothing like her: "I just remember wishing I looked like Iman, the model and David Bowie's wife. She just has the most gorgeous bone structure and skin color and is tall and gorgeous. To me she was the epitome of beauty. I was short and when I gained five pounds, you could see it and believe me it was mentioned in the press."

Never entirely comfortable as a sex symbol — "the word elegant has never been used to describe me. I'm curvy. I'm not tall and thin. I'm not elegant, I'm spunky"— Tilton says she often felt miscast when she was younger. "When I was on Dallas and doing bathing suit magazine covers, I couldn't wait to get older," she says. "I always saw myself as a character actress. I really did. I just always said, "Someday I'm going to be a great character actress and I was chomping at the bit to do that."

RELATED CONTENT: Victoria Principal, Now Rescuing Animals on Her California Ranch, Revisits 'Dallas' 40 Years Later

And now, that's exactly what she does. Tilton, who lives in Nashville near her daughter Cherish Lee and her two grandsons, splits her time between being a grandma and acting in films for cable networks like the Hallmark Channel and faith-based streaming services (her latest film, Heaven Sent is streaming now on Pure Flix). "What I love about the age I am now is it brings different characters," she says.

Her life today is "really comfortable and content," she says. "The older I get, I've learned to be more present in the day-to-day. When I was on Dallas, it was such a whirlwind. At my age now, I'm more present. I don't feel the need to take every job, but I do make myself say yes to most things because I believe in saying yes, and trying new things and having opportunities."

Related Articles
charlene tilton
Dallas Star Charlene Tilton Reveals 'Tumultuous' Childhood with a Mentally Ill Mother and Absent Father
Skai Jackson x Cacharel. photographer Micaiah Carter
Skai Jackson on Becoming the Face of Cacharel's New Empowering Fragrance: 'It Makes Me Feel So Confident'
kincare interview with Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks Says She Believes Getting Older Is a Privilege: 'You Want to Age, Trust Me'
Diamond White at the premiere of Marvel's "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" held at the Walt Disney Studios Lot on February 4, 2023 in Burbank, California.
Diamond White on Why Love Scenes with Older Actors on 'The Bold and the Beautiful' Are 'Difficult'
Rebel Wilson poses at the premiere of the Netflix film "Senior Year,"
Rebel Wilson Says 'Pitch Perfect' Contract Didn't Allow Her to Lose Weight: 'I Wanted to Get Healthier'
Raquel Welch’s Children
All About Raquel Welch's Children
Jessica Grossman is raising ostomy awareness
Toronto Woman Promotes Ostomy Bag Awareness: 'I'm Not Defined by It'
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Susan Lucci attends the 49th Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Convention Center on June 24, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Susan Lucci on Her 2 Heart Procedures: 'I Didn't Realize How Close I Came to a Fatal Heart Attack'
Helena Bonham Cart during the BFI Preview of "Nolly" at BFI Southbank
Helena Bonham Carter Is Tired of Society's Obsession with Aging: 'So Much Else We Should Worry About'
Suzanne Somers Shares Cuddly Now-and-Then Photo with Husband Alan Hamel: 'Still Smiling After 55 Years'
Suzanne Somers Shares Cuddly Now-and-Then Photo with Husband Alan Hamel: 'Still Smiling 55 Years Later'
Sally Field Rollout
Sally Field Says Tom Brady Was 'Nervous' on '80 For Brady' Set: 'But He Was a Natural' 
Drew Barrymore with daughters
Drew Barrymore's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Celeste Barber attends the Tom Ford AW/20 Fashion Show at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Comedian Celeste Barber Reveals She Shot 'Marie Claire' 'Australia' Cover with a Broken Tailbone
Jane Fonda attends the Special FYC Event For Netflix's "Grace And Frankie"
Jane Fonda Talks 'Really Hard' Eating Disorder Recovery, Recalls the 'Toll it Takes On You'
Reneé Rapp - The Sex Lives of College Girls
'Sex Lives of College Girls' ' Reneé Rapp Felt 'Very Judged' After Facing 'Homophobic, Slut-Shaming' Comments
emma stone, sophie turner, jessica chastain
Can You Tell Which of These Stars Are Natural Redheads?