Dakota Johnson Reveals Where Her Tooth Gap Went: 'I'm Really Sad About It Too'

Dakota Johnson is letting fans know what happened to her beloved tooth gap.

The 29-year-old actress appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Tuesday night and revealed that she was just as sad about losing her gap as everyone else.

“Well, so I had a permanent retainer since I was like 13, and it was just glued to the back of my teeth,” she explained to Jimmy Fallon. “I was having a lot of neck problems recently so my orthodontist, she decided that it would be a good idea to take it off and see if my jaw sort of expanded and it helped me.”

However, when she took off the retainer, her teeth suddenly had free reign.

Dakota Johnson explains her missing tooth gap #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/sq9RK0NkJJ — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) August 7, 2019

“And my gap closed by itself,” she said. “And I’m really sad about it too.”

Though sad, the actress admitted she was surprised that so many people were talking about her teeth when Fallon pulled up the multiple headlines based on her now-missing gap.

“The fact that this is a newsworthy event in our world right now,” she laughed.

Johnson’s gapless smile made its debut at the recent Los Angeles premiere of her film The Peanut Butter Falcon, after which many fans reacted on Twitter mourning her signature tooth gap.

One went so far as to say, “This is the saddest I’ve ever been,” while others wished the gap to “rest in peace.”

rip dakota johnson’s gap tooth gone but not forgotten pic.twitter.com/MhSv2G2ZWl — jenina (@suspjria) August 4, 2019

Rest in peace to Dakota Johnson's tooth gap, a legend in our community ❤ pic.twitter.com/r9ZYh9WPW6 — dilara elbir (@elbirdilara) August 3, 2019

This is the saddest i’ve even been. RIP Dakota Johnson’s tooth gap 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/wFN3C8u0xu — 𝙎𝙤𝙛𝙞𝙖 𝘼𝙡𝙙𝙧𝙚𝙙. (@asofmor) August 3, 2019

The Fifty Shades Freed star previously poked fun at her gap tooth feature in a video with Vanity Fair titled, “How Much Stuff Can Dakota Johnson Fit in Her Gap Teeth?”

In the video, the star announces she’s “going to demonstrate how many things I can fit inside my gap tooth — cause that’s my only skill.”

She then hilariously proceeds to insert toothpicks, a credit card, a paper clip, a twig and at one point a cherry stem (“that one fits like a glove”) into the gap.

The Peanut Butter Falcon, in which she costars alongside Shia LaBeouf and Thomas Haden Church, opens Aug. 9.