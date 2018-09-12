Busy Mom of Two Opens Up About the Fitness Program That Helped Her Lose Nearly 100 Lbs.

When 32-year-old Kara Cline started experiencing panic attacks after having her second child, she knew she needed to make a major life change to be healthier for her family.

Cline tells PEOPLE she worked out vigorously in high school but when she went away to college, her routine changed.

“I became complacent and the weight just kept piling on,” the certified public accountant says. “I didn’t really work out, didn’t go for walks and I just hung out with my friends and ate a lot of food I shouldn’t have eaten.”

After her second son was born in January 2016, Cline says she experienced postpartum anxiety, which, at the time, she thought was a heart attack.

“I went to the hospital several times and they said I was having panic attacks,” Cline says. “That kind of scared me. I had a newborn baby. I was extremely overweight and that was what kind of gave me the initial push into having a drive to really want to be healthy for my family.”

In September 2016, after spending a few months reforming her diet, Cline discovered Daily Burn, a health and fitness app that provides workout videos and nutritional guidance.

“They’ve got a bunch of different programs you can choose, but then they also have the Daily 365 workout,” Cline explains. “It’s a 30-minute streaming workout that changes every single day. I really liked that it kept me intrigued and I didn’t get bored.”

Cline says she did the workouts at home in her living room three to four times a week while her kids, ages 5 and 2, were nearby.

“Since they were quick workouts, I fit them in whenever I had time with little ones running around,” she says. “I focused on interval training as well as cardio and body-weight exercises. The trainers always offered modifications, so it felt more personable.”

She also joined the Daily Burn’s Facebook community, which helped keep her motivated.

“The host of the show is in there, all the trainers are in there, so if you have a question on a move or if you want to see something different, the trainers talk to you like they’re your friends. Everyone’s just helping push you,” she says. “If you’re having a rough day or you can’t seem to walk by the treats and not indulge, you could go there and somebody would help you get through it.”

After losing nearly 100 lbs., Cline is now proud of her 185-lb. figure.

“That time was an emotional roller coaster. I moved to a new city. I kind of completely redid my whole entire life, but all for the better. I feel great and am no longer ashamed by my weight,” she says. “It really boosted my confidence and my comfort level to just try everything and live a more active, healthy lifestyle.”

One of the physical changes she is most happy about is being able to play with her kids. “One day recently one of my sons asked me to take him for a bike ride, and I could,” she says. “Before, I couldn’t have done that. I couldn’t have played with them. I didn’t go to the playground with them because it was really hard.”

She has also made emotional strides. “I am proud of the confidence I gained in myself and the mentality that I’m worth it,” she says. ” I’m worth taking the time to exercise. I’m worth taking the time to properly eat, fuel my body with the right nutrition and not to eat junk all the time.”