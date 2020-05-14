CVS to Open 1,000 ‘Self-Swab’ Coronavirus Testing Centers by the End of May

The tests will be self-administered outside of CVS stores, while an employee checks to ensure they are done properly

CVS Health says they will open 1,000 coronavirus testing centers across the U.S. by the end of May.

People will be able to administer the COVID-19 test themselves, using a swab, after registering online. These “self-swab” tests will be done without entering the stores, in CVS parking lots, and will be monitored by an employee to ensure that they are done properly. Tests are then sent to a third-party lab, and patients will receive their results in about three days.

The self-swab testing centers will open in 50 stores across five states, Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, beginning Friday. The additional stores will be announced over the next two weeks, CVS said.

The pharmacy chain has previously opened rapid-results COVID-19 testing centers in Connecticut, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan and Rhode Island, but at those facilities, employees were administering the swab test. The new testing centers lowers the risk of exposure to employees and reduces the amount of personal protect equipment, like masks and gloves, that they need.

"While the large-scale test sites we’ve been operating since early April have proven successful, this new approach allows us to utilize our presence in communities across the country and bring testing closer to home," Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO of CVS Health, said in a statement. "Our frontline employees will continue to play a critical role in the testing process, with members of their communities directly benefiting from their dedication and selflessness.”

Readily available testing is still an issue in most of the U.S. As of May 13, there have been just under 10 million COVID-19 tests administered across the country, according to COVID Tracking Project — a large number, but low considering the U.S. population of 329 million people. Additionally, many of those tests may have been administered on the same person — a COVID-19 patient who leaves the hospital will have been tested at least three times, and President Donald Trump is tested daily.

Currently, the U.S. is ranked 39th in the world in the number of COVID-19 tests performed per 1 million people, behind Russia, China and Germany, among others, according to Worldometers, an independent data tracking site.

Health experts have long said that sufficient testing and contact tracing is needed before the U.S. can begin to reopen, or the country may enter a second wave of COVID-19 infections.