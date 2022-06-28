CVS and Rite Aid Capping Purchases of Emergency Contraception as Demand Spikes
CVS and Rite Aid are setting a limit on emergency contraception purchases following a surge in demand since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
Both retailers are currently capping purchases of Plan B One-Step, also known as the "morning after" pill, to three per customer.
A spokesperson for CVS told PEOPLE in a statement that following the Supreme Court decision, the retailer saw "saw a sharp increase in the sale of emergency contraceptives and implemented a temporary purchase limit to ensure equitable access."
However, the drug store expects to lift the purchase limits within the next 24 hours.
"Sales have since returned to normal and we're in the process of removing the purchase limits, which will take effect in-store and on CVS.com over the next 24 hours," the spokesperson added. "We continue to have ample supply of emergency contraceptives to meet customer needs."
Rite Aid also said it would also limit the purchases of emergency contraception due to "increased demand," PEOPLE confirmed.
"At this time we are limiting purchases of Plan B contraceptive pills to three per customer," Catherine Carter, manager of external communications for Rite Aid, said.
On Tuesday, a Walgreens spokesperson told PEOPLE that the retailer was not currently capping purchases of emergency contraception.
"We do not have Plan B purchase limits at this time," the spokesperson said. "Walgreens is still able to meet demand in-store, including leveraging digital-first solutions like curbside pickup. At this time, we are working to restock online inventory for ship-to-home."
The surge in demand for emergency contraception comes after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday which eliminated the constitutional right to privacy that protects abortion.
According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, emergency contraception "reduces the chance of pregnancy after unprotected sexual intercourse."
Emergency contraception can be used after "forgetting to take several birth control pills in a row, having a condom break or slip off, or not using a birth control method during sex. It also can be used after a woman has been raped," according to the organization.