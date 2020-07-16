Can’t Find a Face Mask You Like? These 5 Places Let You Customize Your Own — Starting at $3

With many businesses reopening around the United States, the Centers for Disease Control is calling for all Americans to wear face masks in public. According to a new study published earlier this week, cloth face coverings are a critical tool that could reduce the spread of COVID-19. Since we’ll be wearing face masks for the foreseeable future, they should definitely be ones you like.

There are now thousands of options available to us thanks to companies like Old Navy, Athleta, Target, and so many more stepping in to create the essential. But if you can’t seem to find one that fits your personality, many companies are offering easy ways to design your own custom face mask. You can add your own photos, designs, and text until you’ve made the perfect mask!

Many places offer them in bulk for cheaper prices than if you buy individually, so if your company is going back to work (or is already working again), this is a great way to make personalized face masks for employees with your business’ logo. Custom face masks are also perfect for your small events like a bridal shower or drive-by birthday party, where masks are still necessary. The possibilities are practically endless!

If you’re looking to get started on your own design, here are 5 companies selling customizable cloth face masks for adults and kids:

Vistaprint

The online printing service has been selling its own filtered face masks for adults and kids in various colors and patterns since May, but it only recently began offering face mask customization. To start creating your own, click “Custom” at the top of this landing page and then hit “Get Started.” Next, upload your desired image or business logo. Then you’ll be prompted to use Vistaprint’s convenient tool that lets you choose the placement of your image and the color of your mask. When you’re all done designing, you can select the number of masks you’d like to purchase — you can buy anywhere from one to 999 face masks at a time. Prices will vary depending on the size of the masks and how many you order. One custom adult face mask costs $20, while one custom kids’ face mask goes for $15.

Buy It! Vistaprint Custom RFS Mask 1 Adult Mask, $20; vistaprint.com; Vistaprint Custom RFS Mask 1 Kids Mask, $15; vistaprint.com

Zazzle

While Zazzle has thousands of face mask designs to choose from, the company also offers customization if one of those doesn’t suit your style. Its pleated polyester face masks can be personalized with your own images or logos as well as your name or any other message. There are also hundreds of animal icons featured in the customization tool that you can add to your mask. Once you’re satisfied, you can view the design both on and off a model before adding it to your cart. You have the option to order one face mask for $12.95, but you can save up to 35 percent when you order in bulk (up to 500 masks).

Buy It! Zazzle Custom Face Mask 1 Face Mask, $12.95; zazzle.com

Snapfish

Snapfish is all about using your own photos to customize products — so it only makes sense that it offers personalized face masks. Its double-layer face masks feature a pocket for filters and ear loops with adjuster pieces for a more secure fit. The design tool lets you pick from four basic layouts, upload photos, and add text and embellishments. It also features hundreds of other creative designs, like a mask with a mustache and animal faces. Right now, shoppers can score 50 percent off custom face masks at Snapfish — that means you can get one for just $10 — until midnight PT on July 17.

Buy It! Snapfish Custom Face Mask, $9.99 with code JLYPM50 (orig. $19.99); snapfish.com

Etsy

If you search for homemade face masks on Etsy, you’ll find 500,000+ results, as many sellers have put their regular businesses on hold to help make the essential. If you narrow that search down, there are over 68,000 personalizable options. Prices range between $3 and $20 depending on the seller you choose. Some notable ones include these best-selling 100 percent cotton masks from CustomBridalGifts, which people have been customizing for birthdays, team members, and weddings, and these top-selling ones that are available to ship in one to three days.

Buy It! Etsy Customizable Face Masks, $3–$20; etsy.com

Amazon

Buy It! Gymtex 10 Custom Washable Face Masks, $76; amazon.com