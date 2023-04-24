'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Star Richard Lewis Reveals Parkinson's Diagnosis: 'Sort of a Rocky Time'

Richard Lewis has Parkinson's disease.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star, 75, revealed his diagnosis in an emotional video shared on Twitter Sunday.

Speaking in the clip, the actor said he's had "sort of a rocky time" over the past three and a half years, which included four consecutive surgeries on his back, shoulder and hip.

Lewis then said two years ago he "started walking a little stiffly" and was "shuffling" his feet.

"I went to a neurologist and they gave me a brain scan and I was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, and that was about two years ago," he said. "But luckily I got it late in life and they say you progress very slowly if at all and I'm on the right meds so I'm cool."

The comedian explained he was updating fans on his career and health because people said they hadn't heard from him in a while and had questioned if he was still touring.

"Hey listen, I just wrapped a couple of weeks ago season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm and it was just an amazing season and I'm so grateful to be a part of that show," he said. But you know the last three and a half years, I've had sort of a rocky time and people said, 'I haven't heard from you, are you still touring?' "

"Here's really what happened," he continued. "Three and half years ago I was in the middle of a tour and I finally ended it with a show. I said, 'You know I'm at the top of my game, after 15 years almost I'm going to call it quits,' and I felt great about that and then out of the blue the s--- hit the fan. I had four surgeries back to back to back to back, it was incredible, I couldn't believe it, it was bad luck, but that's life."

Lewis, who has been married to entrepreneur Joyce Lapinsky since 2005, then went on to discuss his multiple surgeries, which included a hip replacement surgery alongside his Parkinson's treatment.

Richard Lewis said he's on "the right meds" following his Parkinson's diagnosis. DustinPearlman/Cohen Media/Kobal/Shutterstock

"I just wanted to let you know that's where it's been at," he concluded the video. "I'm just focusing on writing and acting. I have Parkinson's disease but I'm under a doctor's care and everything is cool. I love my wife, I love my little puppy dog and I love all my friends and my fans. And now you know where it's been at the last three and a half years. God bless you."

According to the Mayo Clinic, Parkinson's disease is "a progressive disorder that affects the nervous system and the parts of the body controlled by the nerves."

"Symptoms start slowly. The first symptom may be a barely noticeable tremor in just one hand. Tremors are common, but the disorder may also cause stiffness or slowing of movement."

Lewis has starred in Curb Your Enthusiasm since season one as a fictionalized version of himself and Larry David's old friend. The HBO series also stars Cheryl Hines, Jeff Garlin, Susie Essman and J. B. Smoove.