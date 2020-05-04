This Celeb-Loved Brand Is Making Adorable Animal Cloth Face Masks for Kids

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Since the CDC announced that all Americans should wear some sort of face covering in public, many companies have started to use their resources to produce cloth face masks to keep up with the demand. But as the world begins to adapt to this new normal, it might seem a little scary for kids as they notice these changes. That’s why Cubcoats — the Hilary Duff and Chris Pratt-backed brand behind the unique stuffed animals that transform into cozy hoodies — is now selling kid-friendly face masks designed specifically for the little ones in your life.

They’re crafted from two layers of 100 percent cotton fabric that’s durable and machine-washable, making them easy to reuse. The masks measure 6.6 inches wide and 4.7 inches tall and come with two elastic ear loops and a shapeable metal nose piece to ensure a secure fit. But the best (or rather, the cutest) part about the Cubcoats face masks is that each one resembles one of the brand’s best-selling stuffed animal characters; there’s Pimm the Puppy, Tomo the Tiger, Kali the Kitty, and Bori the Bear.

The Cubocats masks are recommended for kids ages 4+ and should not be put on children under age 2, according to the CDC’s website. The brand’s website also notes that these are “not a direct substitute for FDA-approved N95, surgical, or procedural masks,” however, they’ll provide the face covering needed for kids to comply with the CDC’s recommendation.

You can get your little cub a two-pack of the adorable protective face masks for $12.99. They are currently available for pre-order and expected to ship on May 18.

Image zoom Cubcoats

Buy It! Cubcoats Face Masks 2-Pack – Kali the Kitty and Bori the Bear, $12.99; cubcoats.com

Image zoom Cubcoats

Buy It! Cubcoats Face Masks 2-Pack – Pimm the Puppy and Tomo the Tiger, $12.99; cubcoats.com

Cubcoats will be donating 10 percent of its proceeds to FeedingAmerica.org to support COVID-19 relief efforts. If you’re looking for other reusable cloth face masks for the rest of the family, check out our post about all the other companies who have switched their production gears.

