Crystal Kung Minkoff Says She Considered Ozempic amid Eating Disorder Recovery: 'I Had to Check Myself'

Crystal Kung Minkoff is getting candid about her struggles with an eating disorder.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 40, opened up about whether she ever considered trying Ozempic at her costar Dorit Kemsley's Homeless Not Toothless Hollywood Gala at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles Saturday.

"Of course I've thought about it," she told Page Six. "But it's not a good place for me, personally, for my recovery."

Kung Minkoff has been vocal about her longtime battle with bulimia, telling the outlet, "From someone who has struggled [with an eating disorder] their whole life, I've always looked for things to fix it for me."

"I've never judged or looked down on anyone that finds different avenues for [weight loss]. I would be lying if [I said] I haven't thought about it," Kung Minkoff admitted. "And then I have to check myself if that's right for my recovery and I'm in a very specific situation."

Ozempic, a prescription diabetic drug, has become popular on social media and in Hollywood circles for its off-label use for weight loss.

"From what I understand, there's a shortage for people with diabetes, in which case I think people should completely stop using it … for just vanity if that's really the case," the reality star said.

Rich Polk/Getty

"That's my issue with it. It's really about making sure people who really need it first get it. Other than that, it's really people's decision. It can be private, it can be public, it's on them," she added.

Kung Minkoff also revealed that she is in a "really good place" in her bulimia recovery after initially being hesitant to open up about her experience on the Bravo show.

"Obviously, it became a big deal last year," she noted. "Even though there was a lot of chuckles about it, it brings awareness, and that's ultimately what they want and I think it's awesome."

On the last season of RHOBH, the TV personality shared her struggles with disordered eating with her costars, telling PEOPLE in August, "I was never going to deep dive into it. I ended up being okay talking about it on camera, but it was intense."

"It's hard to understand an eating disorder if you don't have one," she continued. "It's complicated and nuanced and everybody's experience is different across the board."

Kung Minkoff added, "I've been in therapy since I was 11. It's mentally exhausting. But I don't feel shame anymore because I've spent so much time working on it. I'm doing my best."

If you or someone you know is battling an eating disorder, please contact the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) at 1-800-931-2237 or go to NationalEatingDisorders.org.