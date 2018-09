12 Stars Who Regretted Getting Breast Implants

After breastfeeding her two children for 18 months each, the supermodel decided to discreetly go under the knife to correct what she felt were smaller, uneven breasts than she had pre-baby.

“I was always praised for my body, and I felt like people had expectations from me that I couldn’t deliver,” Bündchen told PEOPLE. “I felt very vulnerable, because I can work out, I can eat healthy, but I can’t change the fact that both of my kids enjoyed the left boob more than the right. All I wanted was for them to be even and for people to stop commenting on it.”

But in her memoir, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, the supermodel said she instantly regretted the move.

“When I woke up, I was like, ‘What have I done?’ I felt like I was living in a body I didn’t recognize,” she said. “For the first year I wore [baggy] clothes because I felt uncomfortable.”