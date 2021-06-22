If You Act Fast, You Can Get Crest Whitestrips for 44% Off on Amazon
With vaccines more widely available and mask mandates beginning to lift, it's time to add teeth whitening back into your self-care routine. Luckily, there are tons of customer-loved kits still on sale for the final hours of Amazon Prime Day, including the super popular Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips for 44 percent off.
Over 35,000 Amazon shoppers swear by the whitening strips for a brighter smile in a short period of time. The kit comes with 20 whitening treatments and two bonus express treatments. All you have to do is stretch the strips across your top and bottom teeth and leave them on for 30 minutes each day. After you complete all 20 treatments, you should have visibly whiter teeth for a year or longer.
"I have tried a couple different teeth whitening products, but nothing compares to this," one reviewer wrote. "These have been my go-to product for years. You can see a noticeable difference after the first use, and by the end of the 14 days, your teeth are sparkling white and stay white."
Buy It! Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips, $27.96 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
In addition to the classic strips, you can also score the Crest 3D White Whitestrips kit with a light for 33 percent off. This package comes with 10 whitening strip treatments and a light that you hold up to your teeth for a few minutes after letting the strips sit on your teeth for an hour. The handheld light boosts the effects of the strips, so your whiter smile can last for up to 36 months. The device also has an automatic shut-off function, so you'll know exactly how long to hold it up for before completing the treatment.
"I always use the Crest Whitestrips and love them, but this is even better," a second shopper shared. "My teeth are sooo white after using the light treatment only two times. Definitely worth it!"
Buy It! Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Light, $39.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Before Prime Day ends at midnight PT, be sure to take advantage of these deals on Crest Whitestrips. You'll be thanking yourself when you take off your mask to reveal your whitest smile ever.
Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals:
- Now Is Your Last Chance to Shop These Incredible Fashion Deals Before Amazon Prime Day Ends
- Amazon's Latest Prime Day Discounts Are Even Better Than Yesterday - Shop the 40 Best Deals Before They're Gone
- The 15 Best Prime Day Upright and Cordless Vacuum Deals, Including Major Savings on Bissell, Hoover, and Shark
- 25 Incredible Beauty Deals to Snatch Up During Amazon Prime Day - Including the Revlon One-Step Dryer for Only $35
- Blink and You'll Miss Them! These Are the Best Lightning Deals to Shop During Prime Day
- Amazon Shoppers and Celebs Alike Love This Philips Sonicare Toothbrush That's $120 Off for Prime Day
- If You Act Fast, You Can Get Crest Whitestrips for 44% Off on Amazon
- 10 Cheap Things You Can Get for $10 or Less During Prime Day - Including Yankee Candles