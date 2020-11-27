The Crest Teeth Whitening Kit with Nearly 20,000 Perfect Reviews on Amazon Is 44% Off Today Only

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

With many of us spending more time at home over the past several months, you may have taken this opportunity to upgrade your self-care routine. That could involve skin-soothing face masks or at-home mani-pedis, but we have another activity to add to the list: teeth whitening. And for Black Friday only, you can score the customer-loved Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips for just $28 on Amazon, which is 44 percent off the original price.

The Crest whitening kit comes with 20 regular treatments and two express whitening treatments as a free bonus. All you have to do is place strips across both your top and bottom sets of teeth once a day for 30 minutes to remove “14 years of teeth stains,” according to the brand. Each strip is designed with sealing technology, so you can talk and drink water during the treatment. Once you finish all 20 sessions, the whitening effects should last for a year or longer.

With nearly 20,000 five-star ratings, the Crest Whitestrips are clearly a tried and true product that customers trust to brighten their smiles.

“This product has surpassed all my whitening expectations,” one shopper wrote. “These strips are very easy to use — you peel them off, stretch them a bit, and they stay stuck to your teeth for the entire time. No bad taste or inability to speak. I’ve used six strips so far, and the difference is very noticeable. And I’m a daily coffee drinker! I used to cover my mouth when I smiled, and I already feel confident enough to show them now.”

Many other reviewers also said these whitening strips helped restore their self-confidence. “I bought these with low expectations. My teeth were super stained and yellow, and I had kinda assumed they would be that way forever,” one said. “These white strips are a serious game changer! I've never written a review for a product before, but I am writing this one in the hopes that I'll encourage someone to try these. I smile with my teeth so much more and feel confident wearing all kinds of lip colors.”

There’s no better time than Black Friday to purchase the Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips. Take advantage of this can’t-miss deal today for a brighter smile until at least next Black Friday.

