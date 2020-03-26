This Cool Mist Humidifier Helps Prevent Dry Skin and Sinus Congestion — and It’s Only $38 Right Now

Image zoom

If you’ve been thinking about buying a humidifier recently, you’re not the only one. Google searches for humidifiers have been rising lately, and it’s probably because many people are staying inside to contain the spread of COVID-19 — and noticing that the air in their homes is super dry. Dry air can be bad for your skin, sinuses, and sleep, but there’s an easy fix: the Crane Drop Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier.

With over 450 five-star reviews, this sleek and affordable humidifier is one of the top-rated models available at Walmart — and it’s on sale right now. Because humidifiers add moisture to the air, they can help relieve sinus congestion and prevent dry skin year-round (not just during allergy season). Plus, many shoppers say that running a humidifier at night helps them sleep better.

Designed for small- and medium-size rooms up to 500 square feet, this humidifier holds enough water to run for up to 24 hours straight. The automatic shut-off feature comes in handy in case you forget to fill the tank, while the easy-to-use dial helps you control how much of the cool mist is produced. Since this humidifier doesn’t require any filters, you don’t need to worry about purchasing anything else over time.

Shoppers say that even though it has an affordable price point, the Crane humidifier is totally worth buying because of how effective it is at adding humidity to the air. One customer bought this humidifier for their dad with breathing problems, and they say his coughing and hacking has drastically improved ever since using it. And you won’t have to worry about distracting noise levels: Another person says that it’s so quiet, you can barely hear it running.

It’s important to note that while the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says you can use a humidifier to relieve coronavirus symptoms, these appliances won’t prevent or cure any illnesses. But since the Crane Drop Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier can help you get better skin and sounder sleep while stuck at home, you should still add it to your cart ASAP.

