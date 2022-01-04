COVID Surge Forces Florida Hospital to Close Down Its Labor and Delivery Unit

Women who had planned to give birth at Holy Cross Health in Fort Lauderdale will have to find another hospital as they deal with "critical staffing levels"

A Florida hospital is temporarily shutting down its labor and delivery unit due to the massive surge of COVID-19 cases in the area, which has sickened much of the staff.

Holy Cross Health in Fort Lauderdale announced Sunday that "in the best interest of patient safety," they've decided to close the labor and delivery unit as "people are out sick due to the surge in COVID cases," Holy Cross spokesperson Christine Walker told NBC Miami.

"Due to the COVID-19 surge, Holy Cross Health has reached critical staffing levels in Labor and Delivery," the hospital said on their website. "In the best interest of patient safety, the Labor and Delivery unit is on diversion until further notice. The NICU and Post-Partum remain open."

Women who had planned to give birth at Holy Cross have been diverted to other hospitals in the area. Nearby Broward Health and Memorial Healthcare System said that they are ready and able to take in any expecting mothers.

"I would say to the pregnant women in the community not to forego any medical care that you have scheduled," Dr. Joshua Lenchus, Chief Medical Officer at Broward Health, told NBC Miami. "There are other hospitals that are out there. We have absolutely set aside competition during COVID-19. This is about caring for our community collectively."

With the highly contagious omicron variant spreading around the U.S., cases are at their highest levels of the entire pandemic, and the country reported a record 1,017,376 new infections on Monday (though many of those are likely due to reporting lags over the New Year holiday).

Florida in particular has one of the highest case rates in the country with around 43,168 new infections a day, an increase of 511% in the last two weeks, according to The New York Times. And while omicron appears to produce a milder illness, especially for those vaccinated and boosted, Florida is lagging in their vaccination rate, with 63% of the population fully vaccinated, causing hospitalizations to rise. As of Jan. 4, Florida is seeing around 5,103 people hospitalized with COVID-19 a day, an increase of 222% in the last two weeks.