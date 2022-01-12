COVID-19 Hospitalizations Hit New High as Omicron Continues to Spread in U.S.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have climbed to a record high, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Data from DHHS shows that 145,982 Americans are hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, NPR reports. The number marks a new high in hospitalizations, according to NPR, and breaks a record previously set last January.

On Jan. 14, 2021, hospitals saw a previous record of 142,315 patients, according to DHHS data reported by CNBC.

Louisiana Hospitals Face Surge Of Covid Cases As State Sees Record Number Of Cases Credit: Mario Tama/Getty

The rise in hospitalizations comes as the U.S. is also seeing the number of new COVID-19 cases continue to grow. The country is averaging over 700,000 new cases per day, NPR reports. On Monday, the U.S. recorded 1.5 million new cases, per CNBC.

The spike in cases and hospitalizations is occurring as the omicron variant continues to spread across the country. The variant, which was first identified in the U.S. in December 2020, is highly contagious.

With hospitals rapidly filling up, doctors told NPR they are being pushed to their limits. Critical care physician Dr. Doug White, who works at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, told NPR, "Things are looking grim and substantially worse in many ways than even just a year ago," adding, "When hospitals are strained, everyone suffers."

The National Guard has even been called in to help at hospitals feeling the strain from an overflow of patients.

As the virus spreads throughout the country and hospitals continue to fill up, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned that most Americans can expect to be exposed to the omicron variant eventually — but the nation's leading infectious disease expert stressed that vaccination is still the best way to avoid severe disease and hospitalization.

"Omicron, with its extraordinary, unprecedented degree of efficiency of transmissibility, will ultimately find just about everybody," Fauci said Tuesday, per CNN. "Those who have been vaccinated ... and boosted would get exposed. Some, maybe a lot of them, will get infected but will very likely, with some exceptions, do reasonably well in the sense of not having hospitalization and death."

He explained that unvaccinated Americans are "going to get the brunt of the severe aspect of this."

Currently, 208 million Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 76.4 million have received a booster shot, according to the most recent data from the CDC.