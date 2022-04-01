The highest peak was in January 2022 during the rise of the omicron variant with 159,000 hospitalizations in a single day

COVID Hospitalizations Are the Lowest Since the Start of the Pandemic

According to data from the Department of Health and Human Services, COVID hospitalizations have reached a new low.

HHS began recording hospitalization data in March 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic. The highest peak was in January of this year during the rise of the omicron variant with 159,000 hospitalizations in a single day. The new number is a seven-day average of 16,760 in hospital beds.

A child getting a COVID-19 vaccine dose

News of record-low hospitalizations comes after discussions in The White House about running out of funding to pay for a potential fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose for all Americans.

The lack of money is due to Congress eliminating the proposed $15 billion for the White House's COVID-19 program — which supplies free testing, treatments and vaccinations — in the larger government spending bill that passed three weeks ago and President Joe Biden signed into law.

The Biden administration has already purchased enough doses for Americans over 65 and children under 5, if both groups become eligible for a fourth dose and the start of their vaccination series, respectively, officials told the Washington Post. But beyond that, they have been unable to secure more doses due to a lack of funding, and risk losing out on them as other countries buy them up.

"Right now, we don't have enough money for fourth doses, if they're called for," White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients told former COVID-19 advisor Andy Slavitt on an upcoming episode of his podcast, In The Bubble With Andy Slavitt, recorded Monday and shared with the Post. "We don't have the funding, if we were to need a variant-specific vaccine in the future."

Though the future of the vaccine's fourth dose is still in the air, the average of new COVID cases is also decreasing with an average of 32,000 new cases a day, a 7% fall in the last two weeks, per reports of NBC.

Vaccinations could soon be opened to children younger than 5, the last vaccination-ineligible group in the U.S.