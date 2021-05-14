From free Krispy Kreme donuts to a $1 million lottery, here's a list of some of the coolest COVID-19 vaccine incentives

Protecting yourself and your loved ones against COVID-19 is the greatest prize of all after the past year — but businesses across the country are throwing in a little something extra to reward those who have gotten their shot (or encourage those who are dragging their feet).

Restaurants, bars, politicians and corporations are hoping to incentivize more people to get vaccinated by offering promotions ranging from free Krispy Kreme donuts to a $1 million dollar lottery. With nearly 60% of American adults having already received one dose of the vaccine, the push to keep the momentum going is being boosted by giveaways including involving free food, alcohol, sporting tickets and more.

Below, we've rounded up some of the venues across the country that are offering rewards for getting your shot. And lots of restaurants are offering incentives at the local level, so don't forget to Google what's happening near you and support a small business at the same time!

Food

Shake Shack: Free Crinkle Cut Fries

The burger chain joined forces with N.Y.C. Mayor Bill de Blasio to offer vaccinated New Yorkers free Crinkle Cut Fries with the purchase of any burger or chicken sandwich between now and June 12. While supplies last, residents can also earn a ShackBurger voucher (good through the end of the year) when they get vaccinated at one of the city's mobile vaccine buses.

Krispy Kreme: Free Donuts

Despite some initial backlash, the donut chain is offering one free donut per day for the rest of 2021 upon showing your vaccination record card.

White Castle: Free Dessert

The fast food chain is giving out their cake on a stick (take your pick from butter cake, fudge dipped brownie, fudge dipped cheesecake-on-a-stick, or birthday cake) until May 31.

Juniors Cheesecake: Free Small Original Cheesecake

The beloved cheesecake chain is offering a free cupcake-sized taste of their famous cheesecake at their flagship restaurant in Brooklyn until May 31 with proof of full vaccination against COVID-19.

Cajun Seafood: Free Boiled Crawfish

On May 13, New Orleans residents who got vaccinated at the walk-up clinic at Propeller Headquarters (4035 Washington Ave) received a free pound of boiled crawfish from Cajun Seafood, in partnership with the city health department.

Nathan's Famous: Free Hot Dog

They're not "famous" for nothing! Nathan's is offering a free hot dog on the same day of your vaccine at their original Coney Island location in Brooklyn, New York.

Ledo Pizza: Free Pizza

The Annapolis, Maryland-based pizza chain is offering one free eight-inch Cheese Pizza to Maryland residents who've received their first dose of the vaccine through June 30, or until they've given out 10,000 pizzas.

José Andrés Restaurants: $50 Gift Card

The World Central Kitchen founder is giving out $50 gift cards to his restaurants in the Washington, D.C. area to those who show proof of vaccination as of May 8 or later. The participating restaurants include Jaleo DC, Jaleo Crystal City, Oyamel, Zaytinya, or China Chilcano.

Alcohol

We're all ready to toast to the end of this pandemic — and getting everyone vaccinated is getting us one giant leap closer. Several breweries in New Jersey and over 200 restaurants in Connecticut are joining in the incentive game, offering a free beer (or a non-alcoholic beverage, in CT) to anyone 21+ with proof of vaccination through May 31.

Sam Adams: Free Beer

The company's #ShotForSam campaign is offering a $7 credit to cover a Sam Adams beer to the first 10,000 people who show proof of being fully vaccinated. Just share a snap of your vaccine card or sticker on social media and tag the company, using the hashtag #ShotForSam, or email them directly. The promotion runs until May 15.

Budweiser: Free Beer

You already got the shot — now why not celebrate with a beer? The company is hoping to encourage "consumers to get a vaccine and do their part to contribute to a safe return to bars" by offering a free beer to anyone who's been fully vaccinated through May 16 or "until all prizes have been awarded." More info can be found on their website.

Miami: Shots for Shots

Through Memorial Day, the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce is running a "Shots for Shots" promotion to encourage beach-goers to get their vaccine while working on their tans. Anyone who gets vaccinated at the walk-up site on 17th Street and Convention Center will be given a coupon for a free drink at participating venues, as well as another coupon for discounts and other freebies to redeem at a range of venues including dry cleaners, clothing boutiques and pizza restaurants.

Cash

The most headline-grabbing promotion so far is that of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who is offering fully vaccinated residents the chance to win $1 million lottery prizes and full-ride college scholarships.

"I know that some may say, 'DeWine, you're crazy! This million-dollar-drawing idea of yours is a waste of money,'" the governor said, according to The Washington Post. "But truly, the real waste at this point in the pandemic — when the vaccine is readily available to anyone who wants it — is a life lost to covid-19."

In West Virginia, in a bid to get more young people vaccinated, the state will give out $100 savings bonds to all 16- to 35-year-olds who get the COVID-19 vaccine, including those who have already received their shot.

Experiences

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio announced that tickets to a slew of the city's top destinations and experiences will be made available at a discount or for free to those who've received the COVID-19 vaccine. The list, which he says will continue to expand, currently includes: NYC Aquarium, NY Botanic Garden, Brooklyn Botanic Garden, Bronx Zoo, Public Theatre Membership, Lincoln Center, Brooklyn Cyclones, New York City Football Club, the NYC Ferry and a free two-week Citi Bike membership.

"From this point on there will be many, many opportunities to get great, great prizes when you get vaccinated," De Blasio said in a statement. "We want people to know it's time."

Long Beach, California's mayor Robert Garcia is offering two free tickets to the Aquarium of the Pacific for those getting vaccinated by May 15.

Illinois is offering 50,000 free tickets to Six Flags Great America to those who get vaccinated (and yep, they're setting up a clinic right in the parking lot). Chicago is putting on a show for fully vaccinated residents this summer: the Protect Chicago Music Series, a monthly music event open exclusively to vaccinated residents and taking place across the city all summer long.

Alabama residents who attend a drive-up clinic at the Talladega Superspeedway on May 15 will get to take two laps around the famed racetrack in their own car.

Sports

Free Super Bowl Tickets

Free Yankees and Mets Tickets

The MLB teams are offering vaccinations at their respective stadiums (Yankee Stadium and Citi Field) and a free ticket to a game as encouragement to get the vaccine.

Other teams across the country are also offering discounted or free tickets, including the Cincinnati Reds, Seattle Mariners and Cleveland Indians. The New Mexico United soccer team is hosting a vaccine tailgate, where participants will receive free tickets to a future match.

Other Freebies

Office Depot and Office Max are offering free lamination for vaccine cards nationwide through July 25.

Uber and Lyft are offering free or discounted rides to vaccine sites.