The 5 Essentials You’ll Need to Travel Safely This Summer, According to Experts

The CDC still recommends handwashing for 20 seconds to prevent the spread of infection, and Mucci-Elliott says to continue that practice while traveling. "The best advice would be to avoid direct physical contact with anyone who might be infected — unless they are already part of your 'bubble,'" Katz says. If you're worried about the lack of hand soap in public restrooms while traveling, you can purchase travel-sized soap, or fill up your own travel bottles.