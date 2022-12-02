COVID-19 Pandemic Caused Teens' Brains to Age Faster, New Study Finds

The study also found that teens experienced more symptoms of anxiety and depression following the pandemic

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE. Prior to joining in April 2021, she served as a reporter for Men's Health Magazine and BET Digital after freelancing for publications such as The New York Times and Everyday Health. Originally from northern Virginia, Vanessa is a proud Haitian American with a love for R&B music and mental health topics. She graduated from North Carolina State University with a bachelor's in Communication and Public Relations before earning her master's degree in Journalism from the City University of New York.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 2, 2022 04:00 PM
Young Adult Mental Health
Photo: Getty Images

The COVID-19 pandemic likely caused teenagers' brains to age faster than normal, according to a new study.

The study, which was published Thursday in the journal Biological Psychiatry: Global Open Science, analyzed MRI scans of 128 teens in the United States, half of which were taken before the pandemic and the other half taken at the end of 2020.

Researchers found that the youth assessed after the pandemic had more severe mental health problems and more advanced brain age. Additionally, the youth assessed also had thinning in the part of the brain that controls executive functioning and growth in the parts of the brain that help regulate fear and stress and controls access to memories.

Ian Gotlib, psychology professor at Stanford University and lead author of the study, told CNN that researchers expected to see issues with anxiety, depression and internalized problems but didn't know what to expect from the MRIs.

"The pandemic has not been kind to adolescent mental health," he added.

RELATED VIDEO: Camila Cabello on Providing Mental Health Support for Activists: 'You Have To Heal Yourself Before You Heal the Community'

"This was just a one-year shutdown, so we didn't know that the effects on the brain would be this pronounced after that short a period of stress," Gotlib told the outlet. "It tracks with the mental health difficulties that we're seeing."

Experts say parents should address any mental health problems their children may be facing, and urge them to not assume mental health struggles have gone away following the end of COVID lockdowns and school closures.

"Be sure that your adolescent or your teen is getting any help that he or she, that they, might need if they're experiencing symptoms of depression, anxiety," Gotlib added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related Articles
brain scan
Significant Brain Changes Detected in Those Suffering Long COVID, New Study Says  
Tampon and Calendar
Pandemic Stress Caused Changes in Women's Periods, New Study Finds
Someone talking to a doctor
COVID Increases Risk for Developing Neurological Conditions Within First Year After Infection, Study Finds
Cropped image of nurse injecting Covid-19 Vaccine to a patient. Female healthcare worker is working at hospital. She is holding syringe.
New Study Shows COVID-19 Vaccine Does Cause Changes to People's Menstrual Cycles
Closeup shot of a doctor having a consultation with a patient in his office
Health Panel Recommends Regular Anxiety Screenings for Adults Under 65
meredith staggers
Influencer Meredith Staggers Says Her Migraine Turned Out to Be a Life-Threatening Brain Aneurysm
depressed woman
Even Mild Cases of COVID Can Cause Brain Damage and Shrinkage, Study Finds
people seeking therapy
What's the Difference Between Anxiety and Depression?
generation sleepless
How Poor Sleep Is Hurting Teen Mental Health
woman with headache
Researchers Have Identified 4 Health Factors That May Explain Why Some People Get Long COVID
Mixed race girl sleeping
Pediatric Hospitalizations Due to Accidental Melatonin Overdoses Spiked in Last Decade, CDC Says
people seeking therapy
How Parents Experiencing Mental Health Issues Can Talk to Their Kids About It
blood pressure
Blood Pressure Levels Were 'Significantly Higher' During the Pandemic — Especially for Women
people seeking therapy
The Surprising Signs of Summer Seasonal Affective Disorder
women and alcohol
Alcohol-Related Deaths Soared by More Than 25% During the Pandemic, Study Finds
A group of teenagers serving as 'Covid-19 Student Ambassadors' joined Governor Gretchen Whitmer to receive a dose of the Pfizer Covid vaccine at Ford Field during an event to promote and encourage Michigan residents to go and get their vaccines on April 6, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan
CDC Recommends COVID Booster Shots for Teens and Adolescents Ages 12 to 17