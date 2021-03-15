"I've been basically bedridden. I thought I was broken for sure this time," Courtney Love wrote on Instagram Sunday

Courtney Love Says She 'Almost Died' Last Year from Anemia: 'I've Been Sad and Extremely Sick'

Courtney Love is opening up about her health struggles, revealing that she "almost died" last year from anemia.

The 56-year-old singer spoke about the harrowing experience in an Instagram post on Sunday.

"People, I've been sad, and extremely sick," Love began. "Debilitated , in indescribable pain and in August at 97 pounds almost died in hospital from anemia( hemoglobin I had none )."

"I was stigmatized for being an addict for 9 months by many ill-equipped drs, backwards drs and quacks . While in debilitating acute pain," she continued.

Love went on to share that she's since found "the most empathic wise pain management dr," saying that she "so grateful" to finally have her health concerns addressed.

"But I'm so good now," she assured fans, explaining that CBD oil has "removed ALMOST ALL the physical symptoms . And all the pain."

In her post, Love also thanked actor Woody Harrelson for first introducing her to the many uses of hemp "back in the day," saying, "You were right !"

The Hole frontwoman, who announced last February that she's been sober for more than a year, added that she's still "100 percent sober" today.

"I've been basically bedridden . I thought I was broken for sure this time . But I'm ok !" she wrote. "So I'm just waking and I'm frail. I'll be strong again soon !"

Love said she now has a "new sort of strong with wisdom and more empathy than I had for people with physical illness."

"Love you," she concluded her message.

According to the Mayo Clinic, anemia is a condition caused by a lack of red blood cells in the body, leading to reduced oxygen flow to the organs.

Factors that could increase the risk of anemia include family genes, chronic conditions and intestinal disorders such as Crohn's disease, which Love added as a hashtag in her post.

In 2015, Love revealed that her late husband, Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, had sought treatment for Crohn's disease while struggling with chronic stomach pain.

"He had something really wrong with him. We had really nascent, young management at the time around us. They were really irresponsible to an extent. I don't think they meant to be, but they were," she said during a screening of the HBO documentary Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I think he should have been taking to the Mayo Clinic or whatever, but we did have Cedars-Sinai available to us, so he went there several times for Crohn's disease, endoscopies, a biopsy, over and over and over again," Love recalled. "And when people discount his stomach issues — as his manager once fatefully did and was across the hall from me in Dublin when Kurt started puking up bile. I grabbed him by his hair, and I said, 'You think it's fake? Come look at this.' I was so mad. I don't know what it was."