Couple Struggles to Face Their Weight Issues: 'You're Both Influencing Each Other Negatively'

As Nathan Prater works to prepare for weight loss surgery on My 600-Lb. Life, Dr. Younan Nowzaradan worries that his wife Amber is holding him back

Nathan Prater is doing everything right to lose weight and show that he can successfully undergo bariatric surgery by following a calorie-restricted diet and making sure not to eat too late in the day. But his surgeon, Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, worries that his wife Amber is going to hold him back.

After dropping 72 lbs. from his starting weight of 607, Nathan, 36, meets with Nowzaradan to go over his progress. At the appointment, though, Nowzaradan sees that Amber, 40, is also struggling with her weight at 502 lbs.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My concern right now is seeing both of you here, and your wife has a weight problem too," Nowzaradan says in this exclusive clip from Wednesday's premiere of My 600-Lb. Life. "It's very hard for one person in the family to eat healthy while the other person is not."

He asks Amber if she's also interested in getting weight loss surgery and go through the process together with Nathan to truly support each other. She tells Nowzaradan, though, that she already had weight loss surgery at age 16.

"Then would you consider yourself a failure of weight loss surgery or a success?" he asks Amber, who says she believes it was a success because she lost 360 lbs. before she had her children.

"But that's not the reality with where you are at this point," he tells her. "In your case, your success is only short-term, and that's a factor now, not just in your health but in Nathan's health. Because you're both influencing each other negatively."

Amber admits in a separate interview that she is concerned that she's holding Nathan back.

"I'm frustrated and angry because this journey was supposed to truly be about Nathan and his health and wellbeing, and I don't want to take away from that, and I feel like that's going to happen and I don't want that to happen," she says.

Amber later agrees to Nowzaradan's suggesting that she undergoes a revision surgery to try and lose the weight again, a decision influenced by her conflicted feelings about her weight now.

"I was 16 when I had a procedure done, and now I'm 60 lbs. heavier than when I started that," she says. "There's just not words for that emotion right now."