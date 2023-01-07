Shoppers Have 'Loved Every Minute' They're on This Space-Saving Walking Pad — and It's 56% Off at Target

For those who want to stay in and still get their steps accounted for, consider a walking pad. Whether you're working from home or establishing a fitness routine in the new year, an under-desk treadmill is easy to maneuver, use, and store — just put on a pair of comfy sneakers and you'll be ready to get your body moving.

Plus, walking pads are considerably cheaper than the average treadmill, and right now, several of them are on sale, making them even more affordable than usual. For example, this Costway walking pad — an $800 fitness machine — is currently on sale for $350 at Target. That's more than half-off!

A step up from your average walking treadmill, this walking pad is made from heavy-duty steel and has a maximum weight capacity of 220 pounds. It has a touchscreen display for time, speed, distance, and calories burned, and while you could adjust the speed between 0.5 and 4 miles per hour right on the screen, the machine also comes with a remote control.

The wide belt measures 41 inches across, while the platform itself, which is on flexible wheels, is just 6 inches high, allowing it to slide under a bed or couch or into a closet. Some assembly is required for this walking pad, but Costway includes all the tools to get you started. Once it's ready, just plug it into an outlet and start getting those steps in.

A handful of Target shoppers have praised this walking pad in reviews. One user said it's "easy to move around," while another shared that it's great for having it under their desk. A third person said they've "loved every minute" using this machine — even during work calls.

A different reviewer said that they enjoy using this walking pad at home as an alternative to heading out to a gym. They also described it as "extremely quiet."

Click over to Target and grab the Costway walking pad while it's still 56 percent off.

