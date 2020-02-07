Passengers on Cruise Ship That Arrived in New Jersey Are Being Tested for Coronavirus: Reports

Passengers on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship that docked in New Jersey on Friday morning were tested for coronavirus, multiple outlets report.

According to WABC, Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas ship docked in Bayonne, New Jersey, around 6:00 a.m. on Friday morning, where it was greeted by several ambulances and officials from the Centers for Disease Control.

NBC News reports that at least two dozen passengers — all Chinese nationals — were being tested for coronavirus, and four were transported to a local hospital. One of the four had a fever, the outlet reports. The other twenty-three passengers tested reportedly did not show any symptoms of the illness and were taken to the airport for flights back to China.

Royal Caribbean did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but told the New York Post in a statement that they are “participating in elevated levels of guest screening” due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“We are closely monitoring developments regarding coronavirus and have rigorous medical protocols in place onboard our ships,” the statement continued.

The coronavirus outbreak has caused multiple cruise ships across the globe to go under quarantine while passengers are tested for the disease. A Princess Cruises ship currently quarantined in Japan contains 61 people who tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Washington Post, and another cruise ship is currently quarantined in Hong Kong, the New York Times reports.

There are currently 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the U.S. as of Thursday — six in California, two in Illinois, and one each in Wisconsin, Washington, Arizona and Massachusetts.

Worldwide, the outbreak has killed more than than 630 people and infected over 31,400 as of Friday morning, according to CNN.

Coronavirus is a blanket term for several respiratory illnesses, ranging from the common cold to more severe viruses such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). Symptoms typically include fever, cough, trouble breathing, headache and sore throat. For people who have severe cases, it can turn into pneumonia, SARS, kidney failure and death, according to the World Health Organization.

A significant number of people are recovering from this coronavirus, as well. Chinese officials said that 262 people left the hospital on Tuesday. In the U.S., the man who had the first confirmed case of coronavirus also went home.