Celebrities Open Up About Their Coronavirus Symptoms

The singer opened up about her health on Instagram Live with her friend and author Jen Pastiloff on April 4, after revealing her postive diagnosis.

During the chat, she explained that she and her son “have been really, really sick,” adding that Jameson “has had the worst of it.”

“There were many nights when I’ve cried and I’ve never prayed more in my life,” the mom of two shared. “It’s funny, but at one point, I thought they promised us our kids would be okay. It’s not guaranteed. There is no one that is safe from this.”

Pink said that while she and Jameson both got sick, her husband Carey Hart and their 8-year-old daughter Willow have been healthy.

“Jameson has been really, really sick,” she said. “I’ve kept a journal of his symptoms for the past three weeks and mine as well. He still, three weeks later, has a 100 temperature. It’s been a rollercoaster for both of us, but Carey and Willow have been perfectly fine.”

Pink said that while her and Jameson’s conditions have since improved, they have not fully recovered yet.

“We’re better than we were,” she said. “Last week I was on Nebulizers. I’ve had asthma really bad, had it for my whole life. It got really, really scary, I’m not gonna lie. In the beginning, all we were hearing was ‘If you’re young, this is 65 and older, all of the kids are fine.’ ”

“Yes I have asthma, but Jameson, he’s three, he’s perfectly fine,” Pink continued. “We live in the country, right. The worst thing that attacks us here is pollen or mountain lion. But he’s been really, really sick and it’s scary. He’s been up and down and I’ve been on nebulizers for the first time in 30 years and that’s been really scary for me.”

The star added, “I’m hoping we are out of the woods but this thing is a rollercoaster. Just when you think you are better, something else happens.”