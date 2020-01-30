More Than 6,000 Passengers Being Held on Cruise Ship in Italy Over Possible Coronavirus Case

A cruise ship owned by Carnival Corporation is being held at an Italian port on Thursday while two passengers undergo testing for the coronavirus.

According to The Guardian, the Costa Smeralda cruise ship — which is operated by Costa Crociere cruise line, Carnival’s Italian unit — was prevented from leaving the city of Civitavecchia while samples from the two passengers were sent for testing.

The results of the tests have not yet been confirmed, though preliminary medical reports indicated no sign of the coronavirus, Bloomberg News reported.

One of the passengers was a 54-year-old woman from the Chinese region of Macau who had a fever, The Guardian reports. She was reportedly put into isolation. The second passenger was her husband, who reportedly had not exhibited any symptoms of the coronavirus but was also put into isolation.

CBS News reports that the cruise ship is carrying almost 7,000 passengers and crew members, including 114 American tourists.

Image zoom The Costa Smeralda cruise ship Andrew Medichini/AP/Shutterstock

Image zoom The Costa Smeralda cruise ship MASSIMO PERCOSSI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

In a statement to PEOPLE, Costa Crociere said: “As soon as the suspected case was detected, the medical team on board immediately activated all the relevant health procedures to promptly isolate and manage clinical conditions … It is our utmost priority to ensure the health and safety of passengers and crew.”

The incident comes as several cruise lines — including Costa Crociere — have canceled trips to and from China to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. A plane carrying 201 Americans evacuating Wuhan, China, also landed in California on Wednesday amid the outbreak.

Coronavirus is a blanket term for several respiratory illnesses, ranging from the common cold to more severe viruses such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). Symptoms typically include fever, cough, trouble breathing, headache and sore throat. For people who have severe cases, it can turn into pneumonia, SARS, kidney failure and death, according to the World Health Organization.

The flu-like virus has killed 170 people, with almost 8,000 cases reported around the world as of Thursday morning, according to The New York Times.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) raised their travel warning for China to a Level 3 on Monday amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country. This is the CDC’s highest alert level, urging travelers to avoid all nonessential travel.