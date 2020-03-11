What Is a Pandemic & Why Has the Coronavirus Become One? Everything You Need to Know

The coronavirus has officially become a pandemic, according to the World Health Organization.

During a media briefing led by director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday, the agency announced that after “assessing this outbreak around the clock” and feeling “deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction,” the WHO has “made the assessment that #COVID19 can be characterized as a pandemic.”

To get a sense of what this means and why the virus has reached pandemic levels, here is a break down of everything you need to know.

What is a pandemic?

A pandemic is “the worldwide spread of a new disease,” according to the WHO. “An influenza pandemic occurs when a new influenza virus emerges and spreads around the world, and most people do not have immunity,” the organization further explains on their website. “Viruses that have caused past pandemics typically originated from animal influenza viruses.”

What happens during a pandemic?

While situations can vary, the WHO explains that both seasonal and pandemic influenza can infect people of all ages and “most cases will result in self-limited illness in which the person recovers fully without treatment.” However, seasonal influenza, or the flu, can typically be more deadly among the elderly or people with existing medical conditions.

Why is the coronavirus considered a pandemic?

Prior to the official announcement, the WHO’s Ghebreyesus explained, “In the past two weeks, the number of cases of #COVID19 outside China has increased 13-fold & the number of affected countries has tripled. There are now more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries, & 4,291 people have lost their lives.”

“Thousands more are fighting for their lives in hospitals. In the days and weeks ahead, we expect to see the number of #COVID19 cases, the number of deaths, and the number of affected countries climb even higher,” he continued.

"Pandemic is not a word to use lightly or carelessly. It is a word that, if misused, can cause unreasonable fear, or unjustified acceptance that the fight is over, leading to unnecessary suffering and death"-@DrTedros #COVID19 #coronavirus — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 11, 2020

Ghebreyesus also warned that “Pandemic is not a word to use lightly or carelessly. It is a word that, if misused, can cause unreasonable fear, or unjustified acceptance that the fight is over, leading to unnecessary suffering and death.”

The WHO says that despite “describing the situation as a pandemic,” it “doesn’t change what WHO is doing, and it doesn’t change what countries should do,” before emphasizing that “all countries can still change the course of this pandemic” if they continue to “detect, test, treat, isolate, trace, and mobilize their people in the response.”

The organization also urges all countries to “strike a fine balance between protecting health, minimizing economic & social disruption & respecting human rights,” seemingly referencing the rise in reports of racists attacks against asians amid concerns about the global outbreak.