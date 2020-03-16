Bar Closures and Restaurant Restrictions to Take Place Across the U.S. Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

As the United States continues to tackle the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, many restaurants and bars will be faced with unprecedented precautionary measures.

As of March 15, Ohio, Illinois, California and Massachusetts issued orders and recommendations to close certain gathering places in an effort to encourage social distancing and combat the spread of the virus.

Additionally, popular coffee retailer Starbucks announced Sunday that they would only be allowing a “to go” model in its U.S. and Canadian locations for at least two weeks to help contain the coronavirus, according to a company news release.

“As we all know, the situation with COVID-19 is extremely dynamic and we will continue to review the facts and science and make the proactive decisions necessary to protect our partners, customers and communities,” Rossann Williams, an executive vice president and head of US retail operations for the coffee chain, wrote.

Below are the declarations by politicians of specific states:

Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine made the announcement on Twitter, writing, “We will be issuing an order closing all bars and restaurants in #Ohio beginning at 9:00 tonight. Establishments can stay open for carry-out and delivery. What we can’t have is people congregating and seated.”

We will be issuing an order closing all bars and restaurants in #Ohio beginning at 9:00 tonight. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 15, 2020

“I’m aware that this will impact many, many good workers. I can’t tell you how sorry I am, but we will work to mitigate the suffering. It is our goal for everyone to get through this,” he added in a follow-up tweet. “Every day we delay, more people will die. If we do not act and get some distance between people, our healthcare system in #Ohio will not hold up. The loss won’t only be those impacted by #COVID19, but the danger is also to everyone else who needs hospital care for other issues.”

Illinois

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state would be asking bars and restaurants to close to dine-in customers by the end of Monday until March 30.

“We are working with restaurant owners and food delivery services across the state to see if restaurants can safely keep their kitchens open, so the restaurants can continue food delivery to people at their homes,” Pritzker said at a news conference Sunday, according to the Chicago Sun-Times

“The time for persuasion and public appeals is over. The time for action is here,” he added. “This is not a joke. No one is immune to this, and you have an obligation to act in the best interests of all the people of this state.”

EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY: Due to concerns around St. Patrick’s Day festivities, the City is enforcing all businesses that sell liquor to have less than half of their regular max capacity. Additionally, any establishments that sell liquor will have a max capacity of 100 people. pic.twitter.com/1KVThcAjQT — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) March 15, 2020

California

Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a press conference on Sunday evening that all bars, nightclubs, wineries and brewpubs will be closed “for now,” according to CNN.

Meanwhile, he advised restaurants to space tables approximately six feet apart and reduce capacities by half, also stating that restaurants should stay open to provide food for delivery to those who are unable to access grocery stores or prepare food for themselves.

Newsom also asked Californians over the age of 65 to isolate themselves from others, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Good morning, as we are in uncharted waters here and all need to heed the advice of public health professionals to help stop the spread of COVID19, South Boston bars and restaurants will be closed today as part of a voluntary agreement 1/ — Nick Collins (@nickcollinsma) March 15, 2020

Massachusetts

Bars and restaurants in South Boston will be closed starting on Sunday. Senator Nick Collins, who represents the city, issued a statement on Twitter Sunday morning.

“Good morning, as we are in uncharted waters here and all need to heed the advice of public health professionals to help stop the spread of COVID19, South Boston bars and restaurants will be closed today as part of a voluntary agreement,” he wrote.

“TY Mayor Walsh, my fellow South Boston officials, Licensing Board & license holders for working w us & taking these sound proactive measures to protect the public’s health,” he added. “We are in this together &it’s imperative now that we do all that we can to keep our communities safe.”

This move by these four states and retailers — and potentially many more in the coming days — is in an effort to promote social distancing, which health officials are saying can be the key to squashing the spread of the virus.

“This ought to be top of mind for people over 60, and those with underlying health problems, such as heart or lung disease, diabetes or compromised immune systems,” Dr. William Schaffner, a Vanderbilt University professor and longtime adviser to the CDC, told CNN last week.

“The single most important thing you can do to avoid the virus is to reduce your face to face contact with people,” he added.

As of March 15, there have been 3,244 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 62 deaths in the United States, according to a Johns Hopkins database.