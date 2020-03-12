A Running List of Every Festival, Sporting Event and Show Canceled or Postponed in the Wake of the Coronavirus

Ultra, Coachella and Stagecoach are among the many events that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

By Diane J. Cho
March 12, 2020 03:44 PM

Following the World Health Organization’s pandemic declaration, the coronavirus has caused major disruptions on a global scale.

Schools have been suspending or canceling classes, sports teams have been playing games without fans in the stands, late-night shows have started to film without live audiences, political rallies have been canceled and airlines have started to cancel flights in response to the fast-spreading disease.

Here’s an ongoing list with the most up-to-date announcements on what’s been canceled or postponed and for how long:

Festivals

Concert Tours

Award Shows

Sporting Events

Movie Premieres

Arts & Culture

Television

