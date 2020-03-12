A Running List of Every Festival, Sporting Event and Show Canceled or Postponed in the Wake of the Coronavirus
Ultra, Coachella and Stagecoach are among the many events that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic
Following the World Health Organization’s pandemic declaration, the coronavirus has caused major disruptions on a global scale.
Schools have been suspending or canceling classes, sports teams have been playing games without fans in the stands, late-night shows have started to film without live audiences, political rallies have been canceled and airlines have started to cancel flights in response to the fast-spreading disease.
Here’s an ongoing list with the most up-to-date announcements on what’s been canceled or postponed and for how long:
Festivals
- Ultra Music Festival in Miami has been postponed until 2021
- Coachella Music Festival has been postponed until Oct. 9, 10 and 11 and Oct. 16, 17, 18
- Stagecoach has been postponed until Oct. 23, 24 and 25
- SXSW Festival has been canceled
- WonderCon Anaheim, set for April 10-12, 2020, in Anaheim, California, will be postponed until a later date
- CinemaCon 2020, set for March 30-April 2 in Las Vegas, has been canceled (per IndieWire)
Concert Tours
- World Tour Melbourne: Miley Cyrus has been canceled
- Pearl Jam has postponed the first leg of their PJ/Gigaton tour
- Cher postponed her Here We Go Again tour
- Madonna canceled her Madame X March shows
- BTS canceled their April Map of the Soul world tour shows in South Korea
- Green Day has postponed their Hella Mega tour shows in Asia
- Avril Lavigne has postponed her concerts in Asia, Italy and France
- Ciara has postponed her performance in Fort Hood, Texas
- Mariah Carey has postponed her show in Hawaii to November
- Dan + Shay has postponed the spring leg of their Dan + Shay The (Arena) tour
- Michael Bublé has postponed the first 15 dates of his spring tour
- Live Nation Entertainment and AEG Presents are planning to pause all of their concert tours (per New York Times)
Award Shows
- Juno Awards have been canceled (per Billboard)
- Kids’ Choice Awards have been postponed (per Variety)
- GLAAD Media Awards in N.Y.C. has been canceled (per Deadline)
- The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Cleveland has been postponed
- James Beard Awards in Chicago have been postponed
Sporting Events
- The NBA has suspended the season after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus
- The NHL has suspended its season
- MLS is planning a 30-day hiatus
- MLB has suspended spring training and is delaying the start of the regular season
- Tennis’ BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, California, was canceled
- Tennis’ Miami Open has been canceled
- The NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, and several preceding conference tournaments, are off
- The NFL Draft in Las Vegas will go on as scheduled without fans in attendance
- Fans are banned from the next several weeks of PGA golf tournaments (per Golf)
- NASCAR is holding its next two races in Atlanta and Miami without fans; the status of future races TBD
- The Boston Marathon, set for April 20, 2020, will likely be postponed
Movie Premieres
- The F9 release date has been pushed back an entire year in the U.S., from May 22, 2020 to April 2, 2021
- A Quiet Place 2’s U.S. release date has been postponed indefinitely
- The new James Bond film, No Time to Die, has been delayed seven months to November 2020
- Peter Rabbit 2 has been delayed from April 3, 2020, to Aug. 2, 2020
Arts & Culture
- All Broadway shows in New York City have been canceled until April 13, 2020
- The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Met Breuer and The Cloisters will close temporarily beginning March 13, 2020
- The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., has canceled all shows and events through March 31
- N.Y.C.’s Metropolitan Opera has canceled performances through March 31
- Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day 2020, set for April 4, has been canceled
Television
- All N.Y.C.-based late-night shows — The Late Show, The Tonight Show and Late Night — are taping without audiences
- In L.A., Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Late Late Show with James Corden are taping without audiences (via Variety)
- The View, Live with Kelly & Ryan, The Wendy Williams Show and the Tamron Hall Show are taping without audiences
- Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune are taping without audiences
- Survivor is delaying production on season 41 in Fiji
- Riverdale has halted production after a “team member” came in contact with a coronavirus patient
- Various networks are canceling their upcoming upfronts presentations in New York City