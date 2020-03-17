Jimmy Fallon, The Killers, Gloria Gaynor and More Share Their Coronavirus Hand-Washing Songs

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

The Centers for Disease Control’s biggest pieces of advice throughout the coronavirus pandemic have been to wash your hands and stay home if you are feeling ill. We should also be social distancing, meaning that we should be staying isolated unless necessary for us to leave our homes.

Here’s what the CDC says about washing your hands:

“Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.”

Because washing your hands is so important, these celebrities and social media users are coming up with inventive ways to use popular songs and pop culture to make it more fun (and effective) when you’re sick of “Happy Birthday.”

Jimmy Fallon Wants You to “Wash Your Hands”

The Tonight Show host wrote a simple, yet effective, hand-washing song, featuring his two daughters.

For Miley Cyrus, It’s Not About How Fast You Get There

For hand-washing, it’s not about how fast you get there: the process should last for 20 seconds, so Cyrus’s song, “The Climb” is the perfect fit.

Mariah Carey Is Teaching Her Kids That Hand-Washing Isn’t “Fantasy,” It’s Reality

Carey’s kids, Moroccan and Monroe, rapped a verse from their mom’s song, “Fantasy,” while washing.

Brandon Flowers Is “Mr. Brightside,” Finding Fun in Washing Hands

Please, sing “Mr. Brightside” as hard as you can into the mirror. Can confirm that this is a huge, huge stress reliever.

Gloria Gaynor “Will Survive” Thanks to Hand-Washing

The singer chose an appropriate song for her hand-washing routine. You’ll survive, germs will not.

Hugh Jackman Will Wash His Hands If You “Say So”

Hugh Jackman dancing while washing his hands has made my day😆♥️ pic.twitter.com/UxAz51UdGZ — Trudy ♡ (@CircusQueen68) March 14, 2020

Jackman danced along to Doja Cat’s “Say So” while getting soaped up.

Judi Dench & Gyles Brandreth Are Washing Their Hands to a Naughty Poem

A Public Service Poem – from Judi Dench & Gyles Brandreth pic.twitter.com/jocgJtjvVd — Gyles Brandreth (@GylesB1) March 15, 2020

If you’re not a singer, go ahead and memorize Dench’s poem!

Barbara Weber’s Dramatic Speech from The Bachelor Works, Too

If you’re a Bachelor fan, go ahead and recite Peter’s mom’s speech about Hannah Ann into the mirror. The fake tears will wash right down the drain, too!

Annie Murphy’s Washing Her Hands to “A Little Bit Alexis” from Schitt’s Creek

Your hands with be a little bit la-la-la-la-la-la-la a little bit lathered up with soap.

This Woman Is Using Nicki Minaj‘s Rap from “Bottoms Up”

i will never wash my hands the same now 😌 pic.twitter.com/xXhZGKBaU7 — 𝖊𝖗𝖎𝖈 (@beycarters) March 8, 2020

Bottom’s up, bottom’s up! Throw your (washed) hands up!

Meryl Streep’s Monologue from The Devil Wears Prada Requires Some Acting Skill but Is Effective

Sometimes inspiration strikes and you must follow pic.twitter.com/1bcM6W9815 — Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) March 9, 2020

As Miranda Priestly, Meryl’s death stare alone could kill germs, but recite this monologue just in case.

Have fun and happy hand washing!