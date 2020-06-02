Counties in California, Alabama, North Carolina, Georgia and Mississippi are experiencing an influx of new cases

Here Are the Current Coronavirus Hot Spots as the United States Approaches 2 Million Cases

While the number of deaths related to the novel coronavirus has been falling around the country, several states are still dealing with an increase in cases and an emergence of hotspots.

As of June 2, at least 105,095 people in the U.S. have died of COVID-19, and over 1.8 million people have tested positive for the virus, according to The New York Times.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the last 14 days, many states such as California, Mississippi and Alabama have experienced a growth in cases, which the Times attributed in part to an increase in testing and partial reopening.

The Times recently compiled data from counties around the country with new cases, comparing the number of confirmed cases on May 31 with numbers from two weeks ago.

California is experiencing rising cases in Kings County and Imperial County, and Todd County and Mower County have shown an increase in Minnesota.

Several counties in Texas including Jones County, Titus County, Walker County, Grimes County, Camp County have seen a spike in cases.

Image zoom Nurses station in busy hospital Getty

Prince George's County in Virginia has seen a major increase, as well as Vance County and Hertford County in North Carolina.

Alabama is also experiencing rising cases in numerous counties including Walker County, Hale County, Wilcox County, Lowndes County, Pike County, Barbour County, and Bullock County.

Other states with an influx of new cases include Arizona, New Mexico, Iowa, South Carolina, Louisiana, Ohio, Missouri, Georgia, Kentucky, and West Virginia.

According to the Times data, New York remains the state with the highest number of coronavirus cases at 376,520 and 29,766 deaths. New Jersey follows shortly behind with 160,918 cases and 11,721 deaths.