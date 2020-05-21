The United States has the highest number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Top 5 Million Globally as WHO Reports Highest Number of New Cases in One Day

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have officially reached the 5 million mark worldwide.

According to multiple outlets, the World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced that the total number of confirmed cases reached the grime milestone on Wednesday morning.

Ghebreyesus also said that there were more than 100,000 new infections reported over the previous 24 hours — the most in a single day since the outbreak began in Wuhan, China in late December.

"We still have a long way to go in this pandemic," Ghebreyesus said recently at a news conference in Geneva.

Nearly two-thirds of the new infections came from four countries — including the United States, which has more than 1.5 million cases and a death toll expected to reach 100,000 by the end of the month, the WHO reported.

Russia is currently the second-largest outbreak in the world, while Brazil recently surpassed Germany, France and the United Kingdom, now having the third-most positive cases globally, according to Johns Hopkins.

Worldwide, there are now a total of 328,141 deaths, and at least 93,408 deaths in the United States.

The first cases of the respiratory illness were found in Wuhan, China in late December. Since then, the virus has spread worldwide, leading the WHO to declare a public health emergency.

The first U.S. case was found in Everett, Washington, just outside of Seattle, in a man who had recently returned from Wuhan. The number of cases grew slowly from there, with a total of just 14 over the course of about a month in people who had recently returned from China.

The first death in the U.S. was initially believed to be on Feb. 29, in a Washington state woman in her 50s with pre-existing health conditions. But in April, California health officials determined that the first known death due to the virus actually occurred weeks earlier, on Feb. 6, in a 57-year-old woman from San Jose.

By the end of March, the number of cases and deaths in the U.S. exploded. On March 26, the number of deaths in the U.S. topped 1,000. By March 31, that number had tripled.

On April 28, the number of cases in the U.S. surpassed 1 million.

President Donald Trump has said that the White House’s coronavirus task force's current model projects that up to 100,000 Americans could die from the COVID-19 outbreak.

In order to help combat the spread of COVID-19, many countries — including the U.S. — have chosen to implement “stay at home” orders, limiting residents with non-essential jobs from leaving their homes, except for groceries and other vital tasks.

At the end of April, several U.S. states began allowing businesses to reopen, despite warnings from health experts that social distancingis still needed to avoid a resurgence of infections.

The CDC also says that the best prevention methods, other than social distancing, are basic forms of hygiene — careful handwashing, avoiding touching the face, moving away from people who are coughing or sneezing and staying home at signs of illness. As of April 3, the health agency also recommended that Americans wear masks when going outside.