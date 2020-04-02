Coronavirus Cases Reach 1 Million Worldwide

Image zoom Martin Schwartz/PEOPLE

Cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 have officially reached the 1 million mark worldwide.

According to data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, the total number of confirmed cases reached that marker on Thursday afternoon.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The United States currently has the most confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, with 236,339 cases, followed by Italy with 115,242, Spain with 110,238, Germany with 84,600 and China with 82,432 as of Thursday.

The U.S. continues to have the highest number of cases by a large margin.

Worldwide, there are now a total of 51,485 deaths, and at least 5,768 people in the United States have died from coronavirus-related illness.

RELATED: U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Nears 5,000, Cases Top 214,000: Here’s an Updated Map of the Spread

The first cases of the respiratory illness began in Wuhan, China in late December. Since then, the virus has spread worldwide, leading the World Health Organization to declare a public health emergency.

The current coronavirus was originally contained to China, but Wuhan is a major transportation hub with hundreds of flights leaving and landing from the city of 11 million each day. Soon, as people flew from the area to different countries, the coronavirus reached more countries, including the United States.

The first U.S. case was found in Everett, Washington, just outside of Seattle, in a man who had recently returned from Wuhan. The number of cases grew slowly from there, with a total of just 14 over the course of about a month, but as February came to an end, the virus began to spread more rapidly in communities across the U.S.

RELATED: Here Are the States and Cities Under a ‘Stay at Home’ Order to Slow the Coronavirus Spread

Image zoom Getty

Legislators throughout the nation are currently trying to slow the spread of the virus with “stay at home” orders. While the exact details of these regulations vary by location, the goal is the same: to reduce the rate of COVID-19 infection by requiring residents with non-essential jobs to stay in their homes and only leave for necessary errands.

President Donald Trump and his coronavirus task force have decided not to institute a national stay at home order as other countries with major outbreaks, like China, Italy and Spain, have done. Instead, they’ve left that decision up to individual states.

As of Monday, the governors of 36 states have opted to place their entire state under a stay at home order. California was the first to do so, on March 19, and New York and Illinois followed the next day.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.