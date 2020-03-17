Before & After Photos of Busy Tourist Attractions Affected by the Threat of Coronavirus

Hundreds are seen walking along the Great Wall of China to celebrate the New Year on Jan. 1, 2020.
One month later, this aerial shot of the Great Wall was taken once parts of the massive tourist attraction were closed off to prevent the spread of the virus.
This panoramic snap of the Trevi Fountain in Italy shows just a partial view of the hundreds of tourists that come to the historic landmark every day.
This month, tourists are now seen wearing masks for protection as Italy remains the country with the second-largest number of outbreaks confirmed in the world (at least 9,000), in addition to at least 463 confirmed deaths.
Festive boats can be seen moving down the Grand Canal near the Basilica di Santa Maria della Salute during the opening regatta of the Venice Carnival in February 2019 in Italy.
One year and one month later, the Grand Canal is empty as one-quarter of the Italian population has been locked down per the government’s request.
Professional soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus is used to playing for thousands of fans, as seen here during his game against Olympique Lyonnais in France in February 2020.
Less than one month later, Ronaldo celebrated playing the 1,000th game of his career to an empty stadium. The star had some fun with the circumstances, according to CNN, as he high-fived nonexistent fans before the game and pretended to soak up applause from the vacant stands.
The Temple of Heaven, one of China’s biggest and best tourism sites located in Central Beijing, is a bustling area in the summer when people from all over the world come to learn more about Chinese culture.
By late January 2020, it was one of the few tourist hot spots still open amid virus concerns.
A handful of visitors were seen exploring the area as over 80,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country, as well as more than 3,000 deaths.
Times Square is one of New York City’s most popular tourist attractions. It’s a hub where New Yorkers and tourists fill up the surrounding areas, where shops, restaurants, offices and concert venues are located.
Since the coronavirus pandemic declaration, Times Square has completely emptied out.
Here is a recent photo from March 16.
Grand Central Terminal is also a busy area in N.Y.C. that funnels thousands of travelers and commuters a day.
This March 16 shot shows how few people are currently in the area.
Subways in N.Y.C., which are normally filled with people, have also emptied out.
Here is a March 16 pic of a subway car with only one passenger riding the train.
Disney announced on March 16 that the company is officially closing all parks, hotels and stores in North America.
The company shared the decision in a post to its official Twitter page, noting that the changes are being made “in an abundance of caution and in the best interest of our guests and cast members” and are “in line with state and federal guidance.”
According to the statement, all of Disney’s owned and operated locations at Downtown Disney in California and Disney Springs in Florida will temporarily shut down on March 17. All Disney stores in North America will also close their doors on March 17, though customers will still be able to shop online.
A lock hangs from the entrance to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on March 16.
A lone visitor takes a solemn snapshot of the park through the entrance gate.
The entrance to Disney California Adventure is seen here deserted as the entire Disneyland Resort shuts down.