Before & After Photos of Busy Tourist Attractions Affected by the Threat of Coronavirus

These jaw-dropping images show how the virus has impacted tourism around the world
By Diane J. Cho
March 17, 2020 04:00 PM

1 of 22

Xinhua/Ju Huanzong via Getty

Hundreds are seen walking along the Great Wall of China to celebrate the New Year on Jan. 1, 2020.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 22

Zhou Wanping/VCG via Getty

One month later, this aerial shot of the Great Wall was taken once parts of the massive tourist attraction were closed off to prevent the spread of the virus.

3 of 22

This panoramic snap of the Trevi Fountain in Italy shows just a partial view of the hundreds of tourists that come to the historic landmark every day.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 22

This month, tourists are now seen wearing masks for protection as Italy remains the country with the second-largest number of outbreaks confirmed in the world (at least 9,000), in addition to at least 463 confirmed deaths.

Advertisement

5 of 22

VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty

Festive boats can be seen moving down the Grand Canal near the Basilica di Santa Maria della Salute during the opening regatta of the Venice Carnival in February 2019 in Italy.

6 of 22

One year and one month later, the Grand Canal is empty as one-quarter of the Italian population has been locked down per the government’s request.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 22

Professional soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus is used to playing for thousands of fans, as seen here during his game against Olympique Lyonnais in France in February 2020.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 22

Less than one month later, Ronaldo celebrated playing the 1,000th game of his career to an empty stadium. The star had some fun with the circumstances, according to CNN, as he high-fived nonexistent fans before the game and pretended to soak up applause from the vacant stands.

Advertisement

9 of 22

The Temple of Heaven, one of China’s biggest and best tourism sites located in Central Beijing, is a bustling area in the summer when people from all over the world come to learn more about Chinese culture.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 22

By late January 2020, it was one of the few tourist hot spots still open amid virus concerns.

A handful of visitors were seen exploring the area as over 80,000 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the country, as well as more than 3,000 deaths.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 22

Times Square is one of New York City’s most popular tourist attractions. It’s a hub where New Yorkers and tourists fill up the surrounding areas, where shops, restaurants, offices and concert venues are located.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 22

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty

Since the coronavirus pandemic declaration, Times Square has completely emptied out. 

Here is a recent photo from March 16.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 22

Robert Alexander/Getty

Grand Central Terminal is also a busy area in N.Y.C. that funnels thousands of travelers and commuters a day.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 22

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty

This March 16 shot shows how few people are currently in the area.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 22

Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty

Subways in N.Y.C., which are normally filled with people, have also emptied out.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 22

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty

Here is a March 16 pic of a subway car with only one passenger riding the train. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 22

Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register/SCNG

Disney announced on March 16 that the company is officially closing all parks, hotels and stores in North America.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 22

Jeff Gritchen, Orange County Register/SCNG

The company shared the decision in a post to its official Twitter page, noting that the changes are being made “in an abundance of caution and in the best interest of our guests and cast members” and are “in line with state and federal guidance.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 22

David McNew/Getty

According to the statement, all of Disney’s owned and operated locations at Downtown Disney in California and Disney Springs in Florida will temporarily shut down on March 17. All Disney stores in North America will also close their doors on March 17, though customers will still be able to shop online.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 22

A lock hangs from the entrance to Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on March 16.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 22

Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty

A lone visitor takes a solemn snapshot of the park through the entrance gate.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 22

Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty

The entrance to Disney California Adventure is seen here deserted as the entire Disneyland Resort shuts down.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.