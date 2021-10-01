Coppertone Recalling 5 Aerosol Sunscreens Due to Presence of Cancer-Causing Benzene

Coppertone said it "has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall" and the company was issuing the retraction "out of an abundance of caution"

Coppertone is issuing a recall.

On Thursday, the American sunscreen company announced that it is voluntarily recalling five of its sunscreen products due to the presence of benzene, a chemical that can cause cancer with repeated exposure over time.

Per the recall notice, which was posted on the Food & Drug Administration (FDA)'s website, the affected products include Pure & Simple SPF 50, Pure & Simple Kids SPF 50, Pure & Simple Baby SPF 50, Sport Mineral SPF 50 and travel-size Coppertone Sport Spray SPF 50.

Coppertone has since advised customers to stop using the listed products, which the company said were manufactured between Jan. 10 and June 15 of this year and came in the form of aerosol cans.

Coppertone said that it is also making retailers aware of the recall, as they implored consumers who may have experienced problems related to the listed sunscreens to contact a doctor.

coppertone recall Credit: Coppertone

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, benzene is a highly flammable substance that can damage the immune system and cause cells to not work correctly. It can be absorbed orally, through the skin, and inhaled.

In its statement, Coppertone did note, however, that it "has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall" and it was issuing the retraction "out of an abundance of caution."

"Daily exposure to benzene at the levels detected in these affected Coppertone aerosol sunscreen spray products would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences based on generally accepted exposure modeling by numerous regulatory agencies," the company said in their statement.

Consumers may now contact 1-888-921-1537 with questions Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. EST, Coppertone shared. They may also access www.sunscreenrecall2021.com to request a product refund and receive additional information.