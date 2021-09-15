Conservative Radio Host Who Fought COVID Restrictions and Vaccines Dies of Virus at 62
Pastor Bob Enyart had successfully sued the state of Colorado over their COVID-19 mask and crowd restrictions last October, and contracted the virus this summer
Conservative radio host Pastor Bob Enyart, who had fought COVID-19 restrictions and criticized the vaccines, died of complications from the virus, his co-host said Monday. He was 62.
"It comes with an extremely heavy heart that my close friend and co-host of Real Science Radio has lost his battle with COVID," Enyart's co-host Fred Williams wrote on Facebook.
Enyart's last public appearance before his death from COVID-19 was in mid-August, at a conference in San Antonio, Texas, Williams said.
Enyart and his wife said they had "sworn off" getting any of the COVID-19 vaccines because, they inaccurately claimed on the Real Science Radio website, the companies "tested these three products on the cells of aborted babies." Neither the Pfizer nor Moderna vaccines were tested with fetal tissue, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was tested with synthetic — not actual — fetal cells.
Enyart also successfully sued the state of Colorado last October over their COVID-19 restrictions, which required masks in churches and limited the number of worshippers. The pastor had argued that the regulations were in violation of the Constitution, and a judge agreed.
"We have a right, even an obligation to worship him [God], and that's without government interference," Enyart told CNN after winning the lawsuit.
Enyart is one of three conservative radio hosts to die from COVID-19 in the last few weeks. In late August, Nashville radio host Phil Valentine, who was unvaccinated, died at 61 of the virus after a month-long hospitalization. His brother said before his death that Valentine "regrets not being more vehemently 'pro-vaccine.' "
A few days later, Marc Bernier, a conservative radio host in Daytona Beach, Florida, who called himself "Mr. Anti-Vax," died from COVID-19 at age 65.
