Congress Is Reportedly Close to Raising the Legal Age to Buy Tobacco Products to 21

A year-end congressional spending bill expected to pass this week includes a provision that would raise the legal age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21, multiple outlets report.

The provision would prohibit retailers from selling tobacco products — including cigarettes and e-cigarettes — to anyone under 21 years old if it passes Congress, according to CBS News and The Washington Post.

NBC News reports that the measure has bipartisan support in Congress, including from Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. President Donald Trump has also previously supported the idea of raising the legal tobacco-buying age, according to the Post.

The Post reports that the measure was first introduced by McConnell and Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia in May, but has picked up more support after the recent wave of vaping-related illnesses and deaths.

“Since I introduced my legislation earlier this year to raise the minimum nationwide purchase age for tobacco products from 18 to 21, stories of vaping related illnesses and deaths — especially among young people — have stunned Kentucky and the nation,” McConnell said in a statement, according to CBS News.

“I’m grateful to the communities, the health advocates and my fellow elected officials, including President Trump and Senators Todd Young and Mitt Romney, who have joined Senator Kaine and me to address this urgent crisis and keep these dangerous products away from our children,” the statement continued.

According to the Preventing Tobacco Addiction Foundation, there are already state laws in 19 states, plus Washington, D.C., that prevent tobacco sales to anyone under 21. Hundreds of cities have also raised the age.