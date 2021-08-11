As the world monitors the rise of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19, more businesses are mandating the vaccine as part of employee return-to-office requirements

Companies That Are Requiring Employees to Get Fully Vaccinated Before Returning to Work

Companies that aimed to have employees back in offices by fall have had to adapt their return-to-office plans due to the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19. The strain has become the most common COVID strain in the U.S. as of July, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and continues to affect Americans, particularly in areas with high densities of unvaccinated people.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I know there's a lot of misinformation out there so here are the facts: If you're vaccinated, you are highly unlikely to get COVID-19," Biden said, adding that those who are vaccinated and get the virus will most likely only have "very mild" symptoms.

He ended his remarks by saying the shots weren't a question of politics, but of life or death: "The vaccine saves lives and it could save yours."

White House COVID coordinator Jeff Zients also outlined in an Aug. 5 press briefing that "Businesses know vaccinations are a way to keep their workers and customers safe, and to keep their doors open." He shared that small businesses, universities, medical schools and "many other institutions are stepping up on vaccination requirements."

"Across the board, we are seeing increases in cases and hospitalizations in all age groups. Those at highest risk remain people who have not yet been vaccinated," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky added. "Now is the time to get vaccinated. We know these vaccines are working and we know they save lives."

Large companies like Google, Disney and Walmart have begun to further delay their return-to-office dates and mandate that employees must get fully vaccinated prior to their return.

Read on to find out which other companies are following suit:

Tyson Foods

The food conglomerate released a blog post on Aug. 3 that said they are "requiring all U.S. team members to be fully vaccinated," and then provided dates for when team members much be vaccinated by.

"We did not take this decision lightly. We have spent months encouraging our team members to get vaccinated – today, under half of our team members are," President and CEO Donnie King wrote in the post. "We take this step today because nothing is more important than our team members' health and safety, and we thank them for the work they do, every day, to help us feed this country, and our world."

All team members are set to return to office by Oct. 1.

Microsoft

The tech giant told its employees on Aug. 3 that they will "require proof of vaccination for all employees, vendors, and any guests entering Microsoft buildings in the U.S.," The Seattle Times reported. They will also accommodate employees "who have a medical condition or other protected reason, such as religion, which prevent them from getting vaccinated" and will "adjust dates and policies as needed."

Employees are expected to return to office on Oct. 4.

Google

CEO of Google and Alphabet Sundar Pichai announced in a blog post on July 28 that the company will require vaccines to work on campuses in the U.S., and will be expanding on their policy to other regions in the coming months. They will also be "extending our global voluntary work-from-home policy through October 18."

"We'll continue watching the data carefully and let you know at least 30 days in advance before transitioning into our full return to office plans," Pichai added.

Uber and Lyft logos Uber and Lyft | Credit: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty

Uber

The rideshare company is requiring all corporate employees to be vaccinated, but not extending the mandate to the "over 100 million riders and drivers," Business Insider reported. However, both Uber drivers and passengers must continue to wear masks.

"White collar workers, you're spending time together in an office eight hours a day, 10 hours a day," Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told CNBC's Squawk Box. "Based on the [Delta] variant and the health concerns there it was an easy call in terms of coming back to the office," he said.

As of June, Uber employees have been asked to commit 50 percent of their time in an office of their choosing, instead of being limited to their pre-pandemic location, according to CNBC. The new return-to-work model is expected to start this fall.

Lyft

The company will require employees who are currently working in the office to be fully vaccinated and has moved back its return-to-office date to Feb. 2, Bloomberg reported.

"We anticipate the Covid situation will remain fluid for the upcoming months," the company wrote in an email to staff, "making it difficult for us to land a clear return date without a possibility of moving it again."

Lyft's offices will remain open for employees who are vaccinated and want to come in ahead of the date.

Disney

Disneyland Disneyland | Credit: Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty

The Walt Disney Company will require all salaried and nonunion hourly U.S. employees to be fully vaccinated, and all unvaccinated employees who are already on-site will have 60 days to get the shots before starting work, the New York Times reported.

United Airlines