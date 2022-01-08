This Under-$50 Weighted Heating Pad Is the 'Perfect Way to Apply Heat' to Sore Muscles, According to Shoppers
If you deal with sore muscles, aches, and pains in your neck, shoulders, or upper back, you've probably tried your fair share of remedies like heating pads, massage guns, and neck wraps. If you haven't discovered one that truly helps you yet, Amazon shoppers found a weighted heating pad that combines several types of relief in one product. This weighted heating pad fits comfortably around your neck and helps aid sore muscles through both pressure and heat.
The Comfytemp Weighted Heating Pad is a helpful accessory for muscle relief that can be used practically anytime, whether you're lounging on the couch or sitting at your desk. It fits comfortably around your neck and helps aid sore muscles through both pressure and heat. It's filled with micro-glass beads that are evenly dispersed throughout the entire heating pad and weighs 2.2 pounds, offering just enough pressure for a soothing feeling and relief for your neck, shoulders, and upper back.
The exterior of the pad is made from ultra-soft flannel, and it's machine-washable, making maintenance a breeze. It also has a convenient snap that allows users to secure the heating pad around the neck, providing a comfortable fit and ensuring it won't slide off. Plus, with nine heat settings, you'll be able to find the perfect temperature for your needs. Eleven timer settings and a countdown display also help conserve energy and prevent overheating.
Buy It! Comfytemp Weighted Heating Pad, $46.99; amazon.com
Amazon shoppers rave about the heating pad, giving it more than 1,500 five-star ratings. One shopper complimented the soothing feeling from both the heat and weight of the device. "[I] bought this since having physical therapy on my neck and shoulders," they wrote. "[It's the] perfect way to apply heat to all these sore muscles!" They added,"Love how there is a snap button so the heating pad stays on! I can actually work while applying heat at my desk."
Another shopper said the heating pad is now a part of their daily routine. "I use it each day to completely relieve my pain while I am working at my home-based computer workstation desk, and while watching TV on the weekends," they wrote.
For shoppers on the hunt for a new way to relax at home and get relief for sore muscles, check out this pick from Comfytemp at Amazon for under $50.