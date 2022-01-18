Comedian Louie Anderson Hospitalized for Blood Cancer Treatment: Reports

The Baskets star was diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, the most common type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma

Comedian Louie Anderson is undergoing treatments for blood cancer, according to multiple reports.

The Baskets star, 68, was diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, the most common type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and is currently getting treated at a Las Vegas hospital, his rep confirmed to Rolling Stone.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Iconic comedian Louie Anderson is currently in a Las Vegas hospital being treated for diffuse large B cell lymphoma, a form of cancer," Glenn Schwartz, told the outlet in a statement. "He is resting comfortably."

PEOPLE has reached out for further comment.

According to the Lymphoma Research Foundation, more than 18,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) a year. And "despite being an aggressive lymphoma, DLBCL is considered potentially curable."

Anderson has previously dealt with heart problems, and in 2003 underwent two procedures to correct an unspecified issue.

Last March, Anderson shared that he's been working on losing weight, and has lost around 40 lbs. during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I started the pandemic at about 370 or 380 pounds depending on what I was leaning on," Anderson joked to host Conan O'Brien during an appearance on Conan on Tuesday. "And now I'm 340. I'm trying to get 275 so I can get into some of my mom's actual clothes," he added, referring to his female character on Baskets.

RELATED VIDEO: Louie Anderson 'Knew It Was Right' to Play a Woman on 'Baskets'

Anderson said he's been doing intermittent fasting, though he also poked fun at the weight loss strategy.

"I'm on the intermittent fast. One minute I'm eating, the next minute I'm not. Then I'm eating again. I figure, that way, I'm only eating for 30 minutes out of 60, which is half. I'm trying to get down to 40/20 so I'm not eating for 40 and eating for 20."

Anderson first talked about losing weight for his health in 2018, when he opened up about growing up in a housing project as one of 11 children of an alcoholic father, and how he used food for protection.