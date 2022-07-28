The 45-year-old suffered a number of injuries, including a broken hip, and shared videos from his hospital bed Wednesday

Comedian Lil Duval Airlifted to Hospital After Being Hit by a Car at 'Full Speed' While Riding ATV

Lil Duval is keeping fans updated after he was involved in a scary accident while riding an ATV in the Bahamas.

The 45-year-old comedian, whose real name is Roland Powell, posted a video to Instagram on Tuesday showing him being wheeled out of an ambulance on a stretcher with his head, parts of his arms, and torso bandaged up before being airlifted to a hospital located in the country's capital.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Somebody hit me in they car while i was on my 4 wheeler," wrote Duval. "Now my leg broke and i gotta get flown over to nassau and have surgery."

In a second Instagram post – a screenshot of his aforementioned tweet – the Scary Movie V actor revealed he actually suffered a broken hip in the accident, not a broken leg.

"And that's even worse 😫 but I'm still chillin tho can't nothing steal my joy," he added.

In a separate update posted to Twitter Wednesday evening, Duval wrote, "I ain't got no internal bleeding the doctor said that amazing being that i got hit by a car going full speed."

In his latest post on Instagram, the star shared a horrifying video of the medical team drilling into his knee in an apparent emergency procedure.

"They really drilling my knee bruh. 😫😫😫😫😫😫 Why they ain't put me to sleep?," he wrote.

Lil Duval attends the "Grow House" World Premiere Lil Duval | Credit: Todd Williamson/Getty

Fans and friends alike flocked to the comment sections of his initial post to wish him a speedy recovery, with House of Payne actor Lance Gross writing, "Damn homie! Get better soon! 🙏🏿🙏🏿," while Kevin Hart added, "Praying for you champ…Get well immediately…"

"I appreciate everybody checking up on me but if you call and i don't pick up don't take it the wrong way. I'm really f--- up and can't move cuz I'm in so much pain," he added on Twitter Wednesday.

RELATED VIDEO: Jak Knight, Black-ish and Big Mouth Writer, Dead at 28 as Fellow Comedians Mourn: 'Truly Shocked'

In addition to his work in stand-up comedy, Duval has appeared on a variety of TV shows, including Wild 'N Out, Hip Hop Squares, and Ridiculousness, and hosted the 2013 series Ain't That America.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.