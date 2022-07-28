Comedian Lil Duval Airlifted to Hospital After Being Hit by a Car at 'Full Speed' While Riding ATV
Lil Duval is keeping fans updated after he was involved in a scary accident while riding an ATV in the Bahamas.
The 45-year-old comedian, whose real name is Roland Powell, posted a video to Instagram on Tuesday showing him being wheeled out of an ambulance on a stretcher with his head, parts of his arms, and torso bandaged up before being airlifted to a hospital located in the country's capital.
"Somebody hit me in they car while i was on my 4 wheeler," wrote Duval. "Now my leg broke and i gotta get flown over to nassau and have surgery."
In a second Instagram post – a screenshot of his aforementioned tweet – the Scary Movie V actor revealed he actually suffered a broken hip in the accident, not a broken leg.
"And that's even worse 😫 but I'm still chillin tho can't nothing steal my joy," he added.
In a separate update posted to Twitter Wednesday evening, Duval wrote, "I ain't got no internal bleeding the doctor said that amazing being that i got hit by a car going full speed."
In his latest post on Instagram, the star shared a horrifying video of the medical team drilling into his knee in an apparent emergency procedure.
"They really drilling my knee bruh. 😫😫😫😫😫😫 Why they ain't put me to sleep?," he wrote.
Fans and friends alike flocked to the comment sections of his initial post to wish him a speedy recovery, with House of Payne actor Lance Gross writing, "Damn homie! Get better soon! 🙏🏿🙏🏿," while Kevin Hart added, "Praying for you champ…Get well immediately…"
"I appreciate everybody checking up on me but if you call and i don't pick up don't take it the wrong way. I'm really f--- up and can't move cuz I'm in so much pain," he added on Twitter Wednesday.
In addition to his work in stand-up comedy, Duval has appeared on a variety of TV shows, including Wild 'N Out, Hip Hop Squares, and Ridiculousness, and hosted the 2013 series Ain't That America.
He's also had roles in movies The Trap, Grow House, Meet the Blacks, and The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2.