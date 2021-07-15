Comedian Gabriel Iglesias Cancels Show After Testing Positive for COVID, Says He Feels 'Pretty Good'

"I've been vaccinated and I give credit to that for getting me through this as quickly as it did," he said in an Instagram video Thursday

Comedian Gabriel Iglesias announced Thursday that he has to cancel his upcoming standup show after he tested positive for COVID-19.

In a video titled, "Announcement I didn't want to make on my bday," the comedian, who turned 45 Thursday, told fans, "Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I made sure that I got tested by two different types of tests and they both came back positive."

"I've been vaccinated and I give credit to that for getting me through this as quickly as it did," Iglesias added.

The comedian was due to finish out his 73-performance tour with a stop in San Antonio, Texas, but had to cancel so he can quarantine for 14 days.

The Netflix star, popularly known as "Fluffy," said he's experienced chills, body aches and loss of taste and smell, but said the symptoms were not "debilitating."

"Not the way I wanted to spend my birthday but at least I'm alive and I have cake," he concluded the announcement, adding, "I can't taste it or smell it, but I have it."

Those who purchased tickets for the San Antonio show will be issued an automated refund, the Tobin Center venue said in an announcement.

Although Iglesias contracted COVID-19 after being vaccinated, experts say there is a slim chance of vaccinated people becoming infected compared to those who have not received the shots.

Though developing COVID-19 after getting fully vaccinated is rare, it is possible and "expected," the Centers for Disease Control say, as the vaccines are not 100 percent effective against the virus.

Those cases — called breakthrough infections — are typically asymptomatic, and fully vaccinated people are much better protected against severe illness from COVID-19 that could lead to hospitalization or death. Only a tiny fraction of fully vaccinated people, around 0.00003 percent, have been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the CDC.

The majority of deaths related to COVID-19 in the U.S. are now being reported as people who have not been vaccinated against the virus, according to government data analyzed by the Associated Press last month.

The AP reported that only about .8 percent of deaths related to the virus in May occurred in fully vaccinated people, or about 150 of 18,000 total.

The outlet noted that hospitalization and death percentages in fully vaccinated people from the May data — which they retrieved from the CDC — has not been estimated by the CDC itself, as the group cited "limitations in the data."