Comedian Celeste Barber Reveals She Shot 'Marie Claire' 'Australia' Cover with a Broken Tailbone

"She's professional," joked Barber while speaking about the photoshoot in an Instagram post on Wednesday

Published on January 11, 2023 11:56 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Celeste Barber attends the Tom Ford AW/20 Fashion Show at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Celeste Barber is sharing all the details about what went on during her Marie Claire Australia photoshoot.

The 40-year-old comedian is on the cover of the magazine's February issue and revealed in an Instagram post on Wednesday that she shot the photos while having a broken tailbone, joking in the caption, "she's professional."

The carousel of images included gorgeous shots of Barber leaning against a beach ball and standing on a paddle board, along with a picture of her holding on to trapeze rings. Not only did she go into the shoot with an injury, but she was also in about three inches of water as she held her body weight, expressing in the post's caption that it was "a fantastic way to crack your back."

Beyond the circumstances, which Barber revealed also included being exhausted from shooting her Netflix special the night prior, the experience was something she was grateful to have done.

"I loved every second of this and felt banging," she expressed in the caption.

The Australian comedian has gained worldwide fame — and 9.4 million followers on Instagram —thanks to her hilarious body-positive posts comparing herself to other women in the entertainment industry.

Barber candidly touched about her lighthearted approach to situations while being interviewed for PEOPLE's Beautiful Issue last April.

RELATED VIDEO: Comedian Celeste Barber Says Her Hilarious Body Positivity Videos Stemmed from Her Insecurities

"It's such a cliche as well that beauty comes from within, but I'm a big believer of that, and that's quite clear, I think, in the work that I do," she explained, while expressing that a sense of humor "is the most beautiful thing in the world."

"Especially as I get older," she continued, "because I feel we're losing that a little bit. The way the world is at the moment and how if something isn't funny for someone, then it's not allowed to be funny for anyone, I find that kind of a bit scary at times."

While she added that her confidence also stems from insecurities, she said, "You just kind of fake it 'til you find it. The feedback that I get really helps with my confidence, for sure. Because I only read positive remarks. Any negative ones, it's like that didn't happen. Just drink your Kool-Aid, Celeste. It's amazing."

