Colton Underwood Shares Shirtless Selfies and Says He’s ‘Prioritized’ His Health After Coming Out

The former Bachelor, who shared earlier this month that he is gay, said he’s been improving “physically and mentally”

Colton Underwood is working on all areas of his life.

"This year I prioritized my health. Physically and mentally," Underwood, 29, captioned the two photos.

The shots of his ripped abs drew thousands of positive comments, many from his fellow Bachelor Nation stars. "That peloton is working doeeeee," said Blake Horstmann, and Clay Harbor, an NFL alum like Underwood, added "Drop that ab workout bro."

Underwood came out as gay on April 14, in a sit-down interview with Robin Roberts. The reality star said he "came to terms" with his sexuality earlier this year.

"I've ran from myself for a long time. I've hated myself for a long time, and I'm gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it," the reality star said. "The next step in all of this was letting people know. I'm still nervous. It's been a journey, for sure."

"I'm emotional, but in such a good, happy, positive way," he added. "I'm the happiest and healthiest I've ever been in my life, and that means the world to me."

Underwood said that he's known he was "different since the age of 6," but spent most of his life refusing to accept that he's gay and had suicidal thoughts.

The former NFL player lead the 23rd season of The Bachelor in 2019, and was called the "virgin Bachelor." He ended up giving his final rose to contestant Cassie Randolph, and the pair were together until they split in May 2020, two months after she helped nurse him back to health after he contracted COVID-19.

Four months later, Randolph filed a restraining order against Underwood, alleging that he placed a tracking device on her vehicle and that he had showed up to both her L.A. apartment and her parents' house in Huntington Beach unannounced, along with sending her alarming text messages. Randolph dropped the restraining order against Underwood in November, with Underwood telling PEOPLE that they "were able to reach a private agreement."

A week after Underwood came out as gay, Randolph addressed the news, saying in a vlog on her YouTube channel that "there's a lot of layers to it."

"I just wanted to let you know that I'm not gonna be further discussing it or commenting on it for now," she said, and thanked her followers for their "kind comments and messages."

"I just think the best thing for me at this time is to move forward and just focus on going forward," she added.

During his interview with Roberts, Underwood publicly apologized to Randolph for "how things ended."