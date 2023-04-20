Colin Donnell Shares Photo of His Impressive '#DadBod,' Says He's in 'The Best Shape of My Life at 40'

Colin Donnell is showing off his impressive physique.

The actor, 40, posted two photos on Instagram of him shirtless in the gym Wednesday, sharing an update on his fitness journey with his fans — and jokingly referring to his "#dadbod."

"I'm not #becomingwolverineagain, primarily because I've never actually played Wolverine BUT I am enjoying putting in some* work and getting into probably the best shape of my life at 40 years old and, welp, I'm pretty proud ¯\_(ツ)_/¯," he wrote in the caption.

By "putting in some* work," he noted, he actually meant he has put in "*a lot" of work to achieve the physique he's now showing off.

"Don't you dare delete this 😍," his wife, Patti Murin, commented in response to him saying he was "probably gonna delete" the post.

She also reposted the photos on her Instagram Story, writing, "This is my husband 😍😍😍."

Donnell also tagged several fitness accounts on the post, which he said "have been great follows and helped me along."

Celebrity trainer Don Saladino – known for training Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively — was among the accounts the Chicago Med actor tagged in the post.

Colin Donnell/instagram

In addition to his physical fitness achievements, Donnell has had a rather exciting month.

He and Murin, 42, welcomed their second daughter, Lorelai, on April 2, PEOPLE exclusively revealed.

"She is absolutely perfect 😍," the parents said of their second child, the younger sister of 2-year-old Cecily Philips.

"I have a sister and we are very, very, very close, so I love the idea of the two of them having that bond," Murin — who originated the role of Princess Anna in the Broadway adaptation of Frozen, told PEOPLE in an exclusive pregnancy announcement in October. "Plus, there's the whole Frozen thing which makes it extra special."

Donnell was also thrilled about welcoming another daughter. "I really like being a girl dad," he said. "I grew up with all boys in my family, I'm one of three boys, and of course, it would've been ecstatic to have a boy but, I don't know — I think I figured out this girl dad thing by now. So I'm ready to have another girl around the house. I just love it. It's so, so sweet."

Colin Donnell/instagram

Just weeks after her birth, their first child, Cecily, underwent open-heart surgery to repair a hole in the organ she was born with. Ahead of welcoming their second, the parents — who wed in 2015 — said they "just try to live each day and hope for the best."

"We certainly know what it's like to face obstacles," Donnell said at the time.

"There's no planning," Murin added. "What happened with Cecily was scary at first, but she's literally jumping on the couch right now, she's the poster child for open heart surgery. So you never know what's going to happen. And all you have to do is stay present and not stress."

The pair were longtime friends before they started dating after starring together in Shakespeare in the Park's production Love's Labour's Lost in 2013. Aside from Frozen, Murin has appeared on Broadway in Xanadu and Lysistrata Jones, while Donnell had notable roles in Violet, Anything Goes and Jersey Boys.

He most recently starred in Irreverent, a mini series from Peacock that sees him go from a mob negotiator to a pseudo-reverend in an Australian beach town.