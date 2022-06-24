Cody Rigsby Shares His Favorite Wellness Essentials and How to Prioritize Self-Care: "Such an Important Part"
Cody Rigsby is at the top of his game, and the top can be …tiring.
The 35-year-old fitness instructor and TV personality sat down with PEOPLE after teaching a 6 a.m. Peloton class to talk about wellness, recovery, and his new pride campaign with wellness brand Therabody (in partnership with The OUT Foundation).
"I think right now, I'm in an interesting place in my life where I'm reflecting and seeing… I've been going nonstop for the past two years with Peloton, Dancing with the Stars, brand partnerships, and I love the work that I do, but it can be really easy to stay distracted, and in a way, disconnected from yourself," he tells PEOPLE.
With several thousands of classes under his belt, Rigsby emphasized the importance of recovery. "Right now, I'm trying to prioritize myself," he shares, "and part of that is self-care and making sure you have 10 to 20 minutes to really focus on yourself. What I love about Therabody is they have products that make that easier."
Rigsby says his absolute favorite product from Therabody is the set of RecoveryAir JetBoots. "You just slide into them at night or the beginning of the day. [They] get the blood going to the places you've worked. [They're] just such a great stress reliever," he says. They also allow for multitasking. "You can slide into them while you watch TV or check emails," Rigsby explains. "It's little tricks like that which take away the excuses and remind you to take care of yourself."
In Rigsby's line of work, there's always a need for physical recovery, but it was especially necessary during his time on Dancing with the Stars. He described practice as "seven days a week, eight-hour rehearsals, nonstop." Ironically, his dance partner Cheryl Burke utilized her Theragun Pro during breaks just as much as he did. "Cheryl had hers out all the time during rehearsals," he says. "We would take a break and she'd grab it out of her bag and hit up her quads and her legs."
As a bonus for those on the go, you can take this muscle magician with you in the form of the Theragun mini. Rigsby debunks the excuse that 'If I'm traveling, I don't have time to take care of myself.' "That's a lie," he says. "Grab or pack the mini and use it in the airport, use it when you get to your hotel. That's always an easy one."
Plus, you don't have to be an athlete to reap the benefits of self-care. "Recovery is such an important part of being our best selves, no matter if you're an athlete or someone who just uses their body or honestly just has a stressful work life," Rigsby says. "I think when we're taking care of ourselves, that's when we can show up as our best selves."
And who doesn't love a good back massage? The Wave Solo and Wave Duo Vibrating Roller Massage Ball both provide an easy morning massage for your spine. "It's good to use pre-workout, like sometimes I'll use the wave duo before a workout and roll it down my back to kind of loosen up and wake up," says Rigsby.
Of course, self-care isn't only a neck-down experience — Therabody has something for your face, too. The Theraface Pro offers eight treatments in one compact device (with each attachment sold separately). With technology for percussive massage to loosen jaw muscles, microcurrents to tone and tighten skin, cleansing, hot and cold rings for temperature therapy, and LED light therapy, this facial device does it all.
"I've been trying to focus more on my beauty and face routine, [and] the Theraface Pro is a great tool," Rigsby says. "There's red light therapy, and a heating and cooling adapter that I absolutely love."
The beloved Peloton instructor believes we're in a unique moment in time where recovery is more important than ever. "I said this in our ride today. It's a hard world we're living in right now, and it's been really challenging for the past two years. We are constantly reading challenging headlines. We have to have the courage and power to show up for ourselves and sometimes that means taking a little time to feel good," he shares.
As Rigsby points out, you have to show up for yourself, so you can also show up for others.
"The past two years have shone a light on activism on people wanting to show up and speak up or march and try to get things changed when it comes to LGBTQ rights or racism or any of these things. [But] it can be really hard to show up and fight the good fight or have difficult conversations with people we love," Rigsby says. "What I love about this Pride moment we're having with Therabody is [it addresses] how we take care of ourselves to show up and be the best ally or stand up for what's right. Therabody has great products for that."
