CNN's Christiane Amanpour Diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer: 'Always Listen to Your Body'

The international news anchor said that she’s undergone surgery to remove the cancer and is now getting chemotherapy “for the very best possible long-term prognosis”

International journalist Christiane Amanpour has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy, she shared Monday.

The 63-year-old chief international anchor for CNN said that the last few weeks have been "a bit of a roller coaster."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I want to first thank Bianna Golodryga and the whole team for holding down the fort the last four weeks, which have been a bit of a roller coaster for me. Because during that time, like millions of women around the world, I've been diagnosed with ovarian cancer," Amanpour announced at the start of her segment.

Amanpour said that she's "confident" in her prognosis as she undergoes treatment.

"I've had successful major surgery to remove it, and I am now undergoing several months of chemotherapy for the very best possible long-term prognosis," she said. "I'm also fortunate to have health insurance through work, and incredible doctors who are treating me in a country underpinned by of course, the brilliant NHS."

Amanpour said that she decided to share her diagnosis publicly in the hopes of helping others.

"I'm telling you this in the interest of transparency, but in truth, really, mostly, as a shoutout to early diagnosis," she said. "To urge women to educate themselves on this disease; to get all the regular screenings and scans that you can; to always listen to your body; and to of course, to ensure that your legitimate medical concerns are not dismissed or diminished."

"So, that's my news," she concluded. "Now, let's get to the news."

RELATED VIDEO: Teacher Wears Boxing Gloves While Ringing Bell After Last Chemotherapy Appointment: 'Victory'