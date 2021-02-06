This Foot Massager Is a ‘Game-Changer’ for Sore Feet, and It’s $50 Off at Amazon Right Now

Whether you have a condition like plantar fasciitis or you simply spend tons of time on your feet, foot pain can be debilitating. And if you've been dreaming about the day when you can once again get a foot massage, we're happy to report that the day has come. The Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager relieves aches and pains from the comfort of your home, and right now, it's $50 off thanks to an Amazon deal.
Not only does the massage machine work on your feet, but it also reaches your ankles and calves using a deep kneading Shiatsu technique that increases blood flow, reduces inflammation, stimulates muscle recovery, and relieves pain. You can choose from five different settings — rolling massage, compression therapy, sway function, heat therapy, and quiet mode — along with three intensity levels ranging from gentle to strong.
Buy It! Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager, $299.99 (orig. $349.99); amazon.com
If you don't personally experience foot pain but have someone in your life who does, consider purchasing the massager as a Valentine's Day gift. Nothing says "I love you" like a constant source of relaxing foot massages. Plus, you'll be off the hook from doing it yourself.
To confirm the effectiveness of this massager, look no further than the reviews section. Between over 3,500 five-star ratings and nearly 1,000 perfect reviews, this product is tried and trusted.
One shopper, who titled their review "hurts so good," said: "This machine is excellent! A massage therapist with exceptionally strong hands is the only superior alternative I can think of. But hiring a professional to come to my TV room every night for an hour would not be as convenient and considerably more expensive. In two weeks, it's significantly reduced my [plantar fasciitis]. I like it so much, I'm buying another one for a friend."
Another added: "This product is a game-changer for sitting in endless Zoom meetings or watching TV. I received one for Christmas and loved it so much, I purchased one for my father."
The common theme among reviewers seems to be that once you fall in love with this machine yourself, you'll want to buy it for everyone you know. We'd recommend getting started now while the Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager is on sale at Amazon. After the year 2020 was, you deserve this.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.