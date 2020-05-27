This Popular Retailer Is Selling Tons of Stylish Face Masks from Celeb-Loved Brands

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Cloth face masks and alternative protective coverings will continue to be a necessity in our everyday lives for the foreseeable future. The Centers for Disease Control says wearing some sort of face covering is “an additional step to help slow the spread of COVID-19 when combined with everyday preventive actions and social distancing in public settings.”

With that in mind, it’s crucial now to stock up on masks for when you need to go out for essentials, especially on stylish ones you know you’ll like wearing. While you could spend time crafting your own from materials you have at home, there are tons of brands and retailers selling reusable cloth face masks. And some of the most stylish ones we’ve seen so far are being sold at Revolve. The fashion-forward retailer that carries over 500 contemporary, cool-girl brands has become a hub for stylish face masks.

Its selection features masks from a slew of celeb-loved labels like 8 Other Reasons, Grlfrnd, and Lovers + Friends. While Revolve continues to add to its offerings, there are currently 41 masks available that cost anywhere between $14 and $45; they include everything from reusable cloth face masks to knit face masks with replaceable filters. Many of Revolve’s face mask options are available for pre-order with an expected arrival date sometime between the end of May and beginning of July.

Keep scrolling to shop some of our favorite stylish face mask offerings from brands that are all available on Revolve’s website.

8 Other Reasons

8 Other Reasons is known for its quality and affordable accessories that are loved by Kylie Jenner, Katy Perry, Vanessa Hudgens, and Joan Smalls. The brand recently launched packs of non-medical grade face masks, which are available to purchase on its website and at Revolve. Each pack comes with three masks that feature seamless, elastic ear straps and are made from 70 percent viscose filament and 30 percent nylon filament — both super stretchy and comfortable fabrics.

Grlfrnd

Onzie

The female-founded activewear company is worn by fitness gurus and fashion influencers alike. Onzie introduced its Mindful Masks in early April, which are made from its upcycled, quick-drying, and breathable fabrics used for its popular yoga clothing. You can snag a pack of two for $24 in cheetah print and black or tie-dye and neon pink — one of the best face mask deals being offered at Revolve right now. Onzie’s face masks are available in kids’ sizes as well on its website.

Lovers + Friends

Bronx and Banco

