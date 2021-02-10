Amazon Just Launched a Huge Face Mask Sale, Including Best-Selling Cloth, Disposable, and KN95 Options

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Face masks can get expensive depending on what kind you wear and how often you purchase them. Even cloth masks need to be replaced after a certain amount of time due to constant laundering. Not to mention, with experts recommending double-masking, you might be adding a few boxes of disposable masks to your rotation.

Fortunately, Amazon just put tons of highly rated and best-selling masks on sale, including cloth, disposable, and FDA-approved KN95 options. Here are 10 masks you can get for a discount right now:

A handful of the site's most popular cloth face masks are included in the sale, like Under Armour's exercise-friendly face mask and Levi's bandana-print coverings (they're only $5, BTW). The Under Armour Sports Mask is actually the best-selling cloth mask on the site right now: Made of a cooling and water-resistant fabric blend, it comes in six sizes to fit all face shapes and seven colors. The mask has racked up over 8,100 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it's "non-suffocating" and great for extended use.

"I've tried lots of different ones [and] this is the only one which is tolerable to wear all day," one shopper wrote. "The ear loops are thin and light (no stitching) so they don't pull my ears much and don't irritate. The thickness is appropriate, but doesn't interfere with air flow. It's easier to breathe in this mask than most. It's pricey, but well worth it. I use it for exercise and even more importantly, I also wear one all day at work."

Even KN95 masks approved by the Food and Drug Administration for emergency usage are included in Amazon's big sale. Powecom's masks (manufactured by Guangzhou Powecom Labor Insurance Supplies) are only $13 for a 10-pack right now, which is one of the more affordable KN95s you'll find. The masks have over 8,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who say they are breathable and high quality.

You can even score a special discount on Wwdoll's KN95 masks if you're a Prime member. The five-layer masks (manufactured by Chengde Technology) are always one of Amazon's top three best-selling cup dust safety masks thanks to thousands of positive reviews and ratings. Even nurses and teachers recommend them, saying that they're soft, comfortable, and effective.

